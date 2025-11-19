Breakaway on SI

Rumor: Rangers 2026 Winter Classic Jersey Leaked

On the evening of Nov. 18, pictures of a 2026 Winter Classic New York Rangers jersey circulated on X following a listing on eBay. Breakaway On SI spoke to the seller.

Jennifer Streeter

Jan 1, 2018; Queens, NY, USA; New York Rangers players salute the fans after defeating the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2018; Queens, NY, USA; New York Rangers players salute the fans after defeating the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On the evening of Nov. 18, a listing was posted to eBay that contained a New York Rangers' youth jersey for the upcoming 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

The jerseys had yet to be officially released by the Rangers organization or the NHL. The 2026 Winter Classic is slated for Jan. 2, 2026 between the Rangers and the Florida Panthers. TNT will broadcast and additional details including start time and general ticketing information will be announced at a later date when available.

eBay Seller Inadvertently Leaks 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Youth Jersey

Breakaway On SI contacted the original poster of the youth jersey listing. The seller on eBay, who chooses to remain anonymous, told On SI he was unaware the jerseys were not yet released, took down the listing immediately upon discovery and feels horrible about the situation and declines to comment further.

Pictures of the reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Youth Jersey from the listing are below.

Front of reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey
Front of reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey / Jennifer Streeter screenshot, eBay
Back of reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey
Back of reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey / Jennifer Streeter screenshot, eBay
Shoulder detailing on reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey
Shoulder detailing on reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey / Jennifer Streeter screenshot, eBay
Collar detailing on reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey
Collar detailing on reported 2026 Rangers Winter Classic Jersey / Jennifer Streeter screenshot, eBay
Shoulder detailing on reported Rangers 2026 Winter Classic Jersey
Shoulder detailing on reported Rangers 2026 Winter Classic Jersey / Jennifer Streeter screenshot, eBay

Though, two days prior to the seller's listing a Reddit post began circulating online that was said to reveal details of the jerseys and included a 2026 Winter Classic Rangers jersey mockup which is fairly similar to the jersey that was obtained by the seller.

The jerseys appear to be a reverse of the coloring from the Rangers' Centennial Jersey, but with the 2026 Winter Classic logo on the shoulder in addition to a NYR apple logo on the opposite shoulder, in addition to further winter classic detailing on the inside of the collar.

Numbers and names on the back of the jersey were not shown, and it is not yet confirmed whether these are the authentic jerseys. However, the seller's original listing was legitimate and taken down upon realization the jerseys had yet to be officially released by the league.

Before the seller took down the listing, multiple individuals posted various pictures and screenshots of the jersey and the listing across X and Instagram which quickly garnered hundreds of likes and tens of thousands of views and are still growing.

"If this is the actual Winter Classic jersey, I want to see what the numbers look like before really falling in love with it, but I like how it's essentially a reverse Centennial," Stat Boy Steven said on X.

The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The Blueshirts will be making their sixth appearance in an outdoor game, tying them for the second most among NHL clubs — the Rangers are also a perfect 5-0-0 in outdoor events and have accumulated 21 goals in outdoor events, which is also the most in NHL history.

The Rangers most recently earned a 6-5 overtime victory against the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 Stadium Series.

