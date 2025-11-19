Penguins Stars Swap Sticks With Peter Forsberg in Sweden
The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, for the 2025 NHL Global Series, facing the Nashville Predators in a two-game series that reignited memories of their first trip European. Back in 2008, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang competed against the Ottawa Senators in Sweden, splitting the series by winning the opener 4-3 in overtime before dropping the second 3-1.
Seventeen years later, the Penguins returned to Avicii Arena, this time with an almost opposite set of results. Unfortunately, most Pens and Preds fans missed the drama live due to the international; games being scheduled at 2:00 PM and 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
2025 NHL Global Series Recap
The opening contest was a tense, low-scoring affair. Malkin was the one who finally opened the scoring one of the most unusual goals of his career. At 13:49 of the second period, on Pittsburgh’s second shot of the frame, Malkin circled behind the net and sent a soft wrist shot toward the crease. The puck ricocheted off Michael McCarron and Juuse Saros before rolling across the line.
That goal was Geno’s fourth of the season and 518th of his NHL career, tying him with Dale Hawerchuk for 40th on the all-time list. At 39 years and 106 days, Malkin became the oldest player ever to score a regular-season goal outside North America, surpassing Rob Blake’s 2007 record in London.
Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Forsberg answered late in the third, snapping home a tying goal directly off a faceoff with 70 seconds remaining. Steven Stamkos then struck 44 seconds into overtime to give Nashville the 2-1 win, ending the Predators’ five-game losing streak.
The defeat stung, but the Penguins came back stronger in the series finale. Sidney Crosby later praised the Swedish fans for their support at the next day’s practice, saying it made a real difference and helped the Penguins bounce back in Game 2 of the 2025 Global Series.
In the second game, Pittsburgh’s offense was on full display. Rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov earned his first NHL shutout in just his second start, stopping 21 shots. Crosby and Malkin struck early in the first period, scoring just over two minutes apart to set the tone for a 4-0 win.
Malkin’s goal was a deflection off Nashville defenseman Nicolas Hague, while Crosby one-timed a pass from the left circle for his 12th goal of the season and 637th career tally. Blake Lizotte capped the scoring with an empty-net goal, helping the Penguins split the series.
A Special Exchange Between NHL Legends
After the game, Sidney Crosby took part in one of the weekend’s most memorable moments — an on-ice stick swap with Peter Forsberg during a live Swedish TV interview. Crosby chuckled about the first time he lined up against Forsberg, remembering how he ended up a minus-4 in just a few shifts and realizing quickly that battling Forsberg meant competing at full intensity. He then ended the interview by handing Forsberg a stick with a personal message written along the blade:
“To Peter, it was an honor to play against you! Thanks for being a great role model! All the best, Sidney Crosby.”
Forsberg grinned and joked on air, “If Sidney Crosby wants a stick, I’ll give him a stick,” before completing the exchange. Crosby later admitted he never saw the moment coming.
“I did not expect that,” Crosby later said with a smile. “I talked to Hörnqvist before the game and he asked if I’d ever think about doing a stick swap if the chance came. I had no idea it would happen like that. But it was really cool, especially with someone I grew up watching and really admired.”
A short time later, in the hallway outside Pittsburgh’s locker room, Forsberg met Evgeni Malkin for a second exchange. Malkin handed over his own stick which said:
“To my idol. You are best! - Evgeni Malkin”
The stick swap served as a reminder of the game’s rich history and the mutual respect between generations. Crosby and Malkin may be NHL icons, but sharing this moment with a Triple Gold Club member reinforced the timeless bonds forged through competition.
Between Malkin’s milestone goal, Murashov’s breakout performance, and the ceremonial stick exchanges, the Penguins’ time in Sweden was a great reminder of their resilience, skill, and the enduring traditions of the game.
