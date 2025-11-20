Panthers Goalie Could Get Similar Deal to Brad Marchand
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is nearing the end of his contract with the Florida Panthers, and the potential for an extension is in the air. At 37, Bobrovsky is more likely for a sizable, multi-year extension than one might think, and he is likely to get one in 2026 if he can keep up his own consistent performance.
Among his bold offseason predictions, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski threw out the possibility that Bobrovsky will get a deal similar to Brad Marchand's with the Panthers this past offseason, given his dominance in the playoffs and his history of excellence in Florida.
"Regular-season Bob is the guy who is 9-5-0 through 14 games with a .883 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average," Wyshynski wrote. "He does what he needs to in order to collect points to make the postseason. Which is where he becomes Playoff Bob, the guy who has led the Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup finals and two straight championships. The guy with the .914 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA in 23 games last postseason."
"The Panthers just re-signed a guy named Sam Bennett who is productive in the regular season and a monster in the playoffs. I imagine they'll do the same with Bobrovsky. The Panthers also just re-signed a 37-year-old to a six-year contract that pays him $5.25 million against the cap annually. I imagine they'll do the same with Bobrovsky. Like Brad Marchand, he doesn't want to leave, either."
Why it Makes Perfect Sense
The Boston Bruins' 37-year-old former captain is obviously the contract in question, coming in at $31.5 million for six years with the Panthers. The oldest active NHL players at the moment are 40, but it clearly hasn't stopped the Panthers from taking on serious talent long-term. Marchand, who had played for the Bruins from 2009-2025 was notoriously dropped after contract negotiations went wrong. The Panthers clearly wanted to ensure that did not happen again, and could do the same for Bobrovsky.
Bobrovsky has been with the Panthers since 2019, but his NHL career began in 2010 with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he played until 2012. He signed a the Columbus Blue Jackets and played there until 2019, when the Panthers signed him to a seven-year, $70 million contract. Now nearing the end of that contract, an extension for Bobrovsky is a no-brainer.
Bobrovsky has won two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Panthers, and averages a .907 career save percentage in the postseason, with 3368 total saves.
