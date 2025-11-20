Flames' Devin Cooley Gives Epic Response to Postgame Question
The life of an NHL goaltender is one of the most mysterious ones in professional sports, and a Calgary Flames goaltender gave us another hint as to what makes them such strange beings. Following another dynamic performance for his team, helping the Flames secure a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, goalie Devin Cooley was asked about his strong play to begin the year.
The Flames' backup goalie was asked a simple question by reporters in his postgame scrum. They wanted to know how he keeps his composure in the net. Despite the poor overall start in Calgary, Cooley's play has been outstanding. He may have a record of 1-2-1, but he's near the top of the NHL leaderboard in goals-against average (1.80 GAA) and save percentage. (.935). In response, the veteran tandem mate to rising star Dustin Wolf had the quote of the year.
"Nothing matters," he stated. "Nobody cares. We're all going to die."
It was an epic comment from the veteran goaltender, and it was another glimpse into how unique an NHL goaltender truly is.
Bright Spot in Calgary
The Flames are struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference and overall NHL standings. Through 22 games, the team is 6-13-3 with 15 points. They sit nine points shy of a top three spot in the Pacific Division and the final Wild Card spot in the West.
It's a trying time in Calgary, but Cooley's play has been something special. This year was supposed to be the next step for second-year puck-stopper Dustin Wolf. The Calder Trophy finalist in 2024-2025 as one of the league's top rookies, many expected him to be a Vezina Trophy candidate. The organization even signed him to a massive extension, committing $52.5 million to Wolf over seven years.
The start of the season has been particularly hard on Wolf, however. The Flames are getting caved in when he's between the pipes.
But something changes when Cooley is in the net. Maybe it's his come-what-may attitude and veteran poise that drives it, or maybe he's just on the run of his professional career. Whatever it is, he's inspiring some hope for his teammates in an incredibly hopeless time.
Stick With Cooley?
The Flames earned a huge win with Cooley in net, and with the team playing so well in front of him, it is putting head coach Ryan Huska in a tough place. Wolf is the number one goalie, both now and for the future, but should he ride the hot hand to get the season back on track? Or, is the risk of losing Wolf's confidence too great to give Cooley consistent starts for the time being? It's a tough question for him to answer, but we know that Cooley probably won't care either way the head coach decides. We're all going to die anyways, right?
