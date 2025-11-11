Rangers Snap Home Skid in Style Over Predators
On a night that saw top prospect Gabe Perreault make his season debut, Vincent Trocheck return from injury and Matthew Wood score his first career hat trick, the New York Rangers thoroughly defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 6-3 at Madison Square Garden.
Everything was going the Rangers’ way as the team put up two goals in the first period, three in the second and one more in the final frame. From start to finish, New York never had to sweat whether it’d lose this game, and that’s because of the fantastic effort the team displayed on the ice.
Here are three takeaways from the Rangers’ 6-3 triumph against the Predators.
The Home Woes Are Over
Coming into the night, the Rangers had inexplicably been unable to capture a win in front of their home fans. In seven attempts, the team was 0-6-1 at Madison Square Garden. The severe lack of goal scoring — the Rangers had only scored six home goals all season — was a problem that had reared its ugly head repeatedly.
Luckily for the Rangers, that terrible trend ended tonight. Six pucks hitting the back of the net — two of which came off the stick of a freshly shaved Artemi Panarin — were more than good enough to beat a Predators team that’s struggled to score all year. It was the game Rangers fans had been yearning for since the hiring of Mike Sullivan over the offseason.
Trocheck Impresses in First Game Back
Vincent Trocheck’s return to the lineup after a long absence due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Oct. 9 against the Buffalo Sabres was a much-needed boost to the Rangers’ offense. While it would be understandable to expect a bit of a slow ramp-up, Trocheck put all that to rest with a two-point night that featured excellent assists on goals by Vladislav Gavrikov and Alexis Lafreniere.
Trocheck’s injury came as a bit of a surprise given his durability over the majority of his career. In his 13 seasons in the NHL, he’s played all 82 regular-season games five times.
For the Rangers, Trocheck’s return is an encouraging sign that this slow start might finally become a thing of the past.
The Young Bucks Show Out
Predators’ rookie and former first-round pick Matthew Wood had scored three goals in his brief NHL career. In tonight’s defeat, he matched that total with his first career hat trick, as he was the only bright spot on an evening Nashville would like to soon forget.
Wood’s first goal tied the game at one apiece late in the first period. At that point in the contest, everything was still in front of the Predators, but as the game went on it was clear that it just wasn’t their night. Wood was having none of that, however, and he never stopped putting his pedal to the metal. He tallied two more goals in the third period — one on a slap shot from Luke Evangelista and Erik Haula midway through the frame, and another with less than a minute left to make the game seem a little closer than it actually was.
Meanwhile, Rangers’ youngster Gabe Perreault was making his season debut after being called up from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack and notched his first NHL point with an assist on a second-period Lafreniere goal. After appearing in five games last season and not finding a way into the box score, finally getting that monkey off his back had to feel good.
