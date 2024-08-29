Report: Senators Sign Stanley Cup Champion Forward
The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for an important season and are looking to add a veteran presence for their forward group. Already with a few notable changes to their lineup, the Senators are reportedly adding Stanley Cup champion Nick Cousins.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Senators have agreed to terms with Cousins on a one-year deal worth $800,000. Cousins is coming off a two-year stint with the Florida Panthers that ended with him hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Cousins appeared in 69 games during the 2023-24 season and scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. He played 12 games of the Panthers’ Cup run, including Game 6 of the Final. In his 12 games, Cousins scored just one assist.
With parts of 10 seasons spent in the NHL, Cousins has played for six different teams. Between the Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and Vegas Golden Knights, Cousins has appeared in 592 career games.
Over the course of his career, the 31-year-old has scored 71 goals and 109 assists for 180 total points. Not an overly strong offensive producer, Cousins’ career high in scoring sits at 27, a mark he’s hit twice.
The first time came in 2018-19 with the Coyotes when he put up seven goals and 20 assists in 81 games. The second was a bit more recent in 2022-23 in his first season with the Panthers, when he scored nine goals and 18 assists in 79 games.
The Senators now have just over $1.1 million in salary cap space left available with a mostly full roster of players. No high-value restricted free agents remain on the Senators ledger.
