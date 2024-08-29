Canucks Goaltender Sidelined With Knee Injury
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2024-2025 season with increased expectations. After a 50-win, 109-point campaign, they went from middling organization to Pacific Division powerhouse.
A huge reason for the belief in the Canucks carrying over into the upcoming season is their goaltending tandem. Thatcher Demko was recently tabbed the sixth-best goaltender in the league by NHL Network, signifying that Demko is officially in the conversation of elite netminders. Backing him up is Latvian-born Arturs Silovs, who showed that he could be capable of more in the postseason.
Unfortunately for the Canucks, both of their goaltending duo are dealing with injuries. Demko's status is reportedly up in the air, and he might not be fully healthy for the beginning of the preseason. Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic cited multiple league sources saying that the the Canucks aren't confident he will be ready in the next few weeks.
Now, Silovs is also experiencing injury issues. Patrick Johnston of The Province reported that the Canucks' netminder is suffering from a knee ligament injury. He cited a recent translated update from the Latvian National Team, where Silovs was scheduled to play during their a pair of exhibition games. After sitting out both contests, it was revealed that they held him out due to the injury.
The news is another blow to the Canucks as they gear up for the season. Silovs impressed in the postseason when they needed a netminder the most. While Demko and former backup Casey DeSmith struggled through injuries in the playoffs, Silovs seized the opportunity. He started 10 games, going 5-5, but he battled and gave the Canucks a chance to win a series against a powerful Edmonton Oilers team.
With that, Silovs gave the organization faith that they have two quality goaltenders. That still may be the case, but the Canucks are in danger of beginning their season without either of them.
