Dark Horse Candidates on Penguins Training Camp Roster
The final week of August is here, which means several Pittsburgh Penguins have returned to the city to prepare for the coming season. For the second consecutive season, the Penguins should have plenty of roster battles at training camp, and a few players could sneak onto the opening roster.
Ryan Shea
Most will remember Jack St. Ivany's stellar performance late last season for the Penguins but forget his defense partner throughout that run, Ryan Shea. Shea was a surprise addition to the roster early last season following a stellar training camp.
He played 31 games for the Penguins, exclusively as a bottom-pair defenseman, and should be in line for a similar role this year. There will likely be two spots up for grabs on defense, and with Shea's experience last year, he has a solid opportunity to make the roster again.
Sam Poulin
It's do-or-die for Sam Poulin this season. It's been five years since the Penguins drafted him in the first round, and he's played in only six games at the NHL level. Poulin emerged as a top contributor for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins last season, scoring 31 points (16G-15A) in 31 games.
The 23-year-old center struggled with injuries last season, costing him multiple opportunities at a promotion to the NHL. With the Penguins looking to get younger and a center trade potentially on the horizon, Poulin may be a strong training camp away from his first extended look at the NHL level.
Jesse Puljujarvi
Considering all the additions to the bottom six, it's easy to forget Jesse Puljujarvi is still on this roster. He returned from hip resurfacing surgery last season and played 22 games for the Penguins.
With more time between him and his surgery, Puljujarvi can push for a bottom-six role at camp. He'll need to fend off young and hungry forwards like Valterri Puustinen and Ville Koivunen, but his NHL track record may give him an advantage with head coach Mike Sullivan.
Training camp is right around the corner, and the Penguins have a long list of players ready to fight for roster spots over the next six weeks.
