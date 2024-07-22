Maple Leafs Stars Top 2025 Free Agent List
The Toronto Maple Leafs have resisted making big changes to their core for years now, but it appears next summer will finally force their hand.
On July 1, 2025, two members of Toronto's "core four" in Mitch Marner and John Tavares will become unrestricted free agents. There's no doubt that both players have done great things in a Maple Leafs uniform, but after years of coming up short in the playoffs, one or both of them could very well be heading into their final season with the team.
Marner and Tavares could end up shaping not just the Maple Leafs' 2025 offseason, but the entire NHL's as well. As such, Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon listed them as the two top free agents of next year's class. It's important to note that Dixon excluded players who are expected to re-sign with their current teams, namely Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby, Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand and Igor Shesterkin.
Marner, 27, has scored well over a point per game for six seasons in a row, and is quite solid on defense and the penalty kill for a scoring forward. However, his struggles in the postseason have made him somewhat of a whipping boy in Toronto, fair or not. As a result, it's not hard to imagine him moving on after this season..
"What could Marner possibly do in the regular season that would change the wider opinion about him? We know he’s a wonderful player; all the questions — fair or unfair — are linked to the team’s annual spring disappointments," Dixon writes. "So if he goes out and records 100 points, but the team falls flat in Round 2, what’s changed?
"If you were laying a nickel today, you’d bet in on Marner becoming a free agent on July 1."
Tavares, 33, is entering the final year of a massive free agency deal he signed with Toronto in 2018. He clearly won't make $11 million per season again, but he's still a solid player even in the latter stages of his career. If the Leafs can get him back at a drastically reduced cap hit, they'd likely be very happy about it.
"If Joe Pavelski — like Tavares, not exactly a burner out there — could be a very good player basically all the way up to his 40th birthday, there’s every reason to believe JT, who turns 34 just before camp opens, has lots of great hockey ahead of him — quite possibly with the Leafs," Dixon writes.
The next 345 days will be absolutely critical for the Leafs, and if they come up short in the playoffs once again, July 1 will almost certainly be their day of reckoning.
