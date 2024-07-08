Unfinished Business Will Keep Leon Draisaitl With Oilers
Ever since suffering a crushing defeat in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the future of Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers has been called into question. About to enter the final year of his contract, Draisaitl is eligible for an extension, but there may be a rocky road ahead.
Draisaitl’s agent has already pressured the Oilers, suggesting a deal needs to be done before training camp kicks off. If a deal isn’t signed, the Oilers may have no choice but to lose one of the best players in the world.
One thing that may keep Draisaitl around, however, is the feeling of unfinished business in Edmonton. After nine years of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid sharing a locker room, the Oilers finally reached the Cup Final. They ultimately lost to the Florida Panthers but proved they have what it takes to reach the mountaintop.
Analyst Frank Corrado joined Jay Onrait on TSN to discuss why there shouldn’t be any reason to worry about Draisaitl or the Oilers’ situation.
“I almost look at it like there’s unfinished business now,” Corrado said. “The fact that they got as far as they did in the playoffs. One win away from winning a Stanley Cup. Him and McDavid has been tied together at the hip.”
Not only should Draisaitl be an easy solution for the Oilers, but the work done early in the offseason has made them a stronger team. Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner should be solid additions on offense just to name a few.
“Look at all these players that want to come to Edmonton,” Corrado said. “Why is that? Because they want to win a Stanley Cup, and they believe that team is on the precipice of doing so.”
Corrado believes a “mid-range” deal is likely in the cards for Draisaitl to whatever dollar amount he pleases. Draisaitl is one of the best players in the game and can command anything he desires.
With quality additions to the Oilers’ lineup and being so close once before, there might be confidence that they can make it right back to the Final and even take it a step further.
“For Leon Draisaitl, there’s probably a part of him that says, ‘Let’s get this done in Edmonton; let’s finish the job that we started,’” Corrado said. “That would go such a long way for Leon Draisaitl’s legacy as an Edmonton Oiler.”
