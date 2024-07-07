Ducks Sign Both First-Round Picks to ELC
The Anaheim Ducks made one of the most surprising moves of the 2024 NHL Draft's first round. They selected forward Beckett Sennecke out of the Ontario Hockey League, a player no one penciled in as the third pick. The team continues their committment to their rebuild by signing both Sennecke and fellow first-rounder Stian Stolberg to their three-year, entry-level contracts.
Sennecke was impressive in his second year of junior hockey. He's shot up four inches in height, going from 5'11 to 6'3, 200 pounds since arriving in the OHL. With his growth spurt, he's a prototypical power forward in the making, but with the mindset of a grinding forward. He put up 68 points in 63 regular season games. He exploded in the playoffs, leading all draft-eligible players in postseason scoring. He had 22 points in 18 games, and his efforts undoubtedly put him on the Ducks' radar.
Stian Stolberg was selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Norwegian defenseman is a 6'2 bruiser who is equally as smart with the puck. He stood out in Norway's top professional league, leading all 18-and-under skaters in scoring with 15 points. He projects to be a top-four defender when he hits the NHL.
Neither player is expected to make the NHL in 2024. Barring an incredible performance in training camp, Sennecke will report back to the OHL this upcoming season. The Ducks will look for him to take his offensive game to another level again, something he is very capable of doing.
Similarly, Stolberg will remain in Norway for a few more seasons. The Ducks have a few defensive prospects waiting their turn, which will give Stolberg plenty of time to develop before impacting the NHL lineup. Once he arrives, the Ducks will have an outstanding defensive core.
The Anaheim Ducks hope these moves are the latest positive steps in their retooling efforts. The team's prospect pool is tops in the league, and Sennecke and Stolberg reinforce an already strong system.
