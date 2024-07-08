Utah Defenseman Addresses Growing Through Fire
As was the case throughout much of the Arizona Coyotes' history, the franchise's final days were filled with turmoil, but it allowed a second chance for the team. This time as the Utah Hockey Club.
Rumors of the team's impending move to Utah began circulating in the final week of the regular season, but behind the scenes, the cloud of relocation had been hanging over the team for months. While the other 31 teams in the league could focus on simply playing hockey, the Coyotes had to deal with the distraction of not knowing where they'd play or whether or not they'd have to move their families.
The storm has now passed, though, and the members of the new Utah Hockey Club - which acquired the Coyotes' hockey assets including players, coaches and draft picks - are better for it.
"We showed flashes of greatness, it was really special when we were on our game,” Utah defenseman Sean Durzi told KSL Sports. “We were playing that exciting offensively aggressive hockey… we beat some really good teams and teams became contenders down the stretch.
“The question is if we can do this on a consistent basis. The guys last year, just knowing what we went through with all the adversity and distractions away from hockey. I think we really bonded from that and really excited to finally be able to play hockey.”
For a team dealing with all that, the Coyotes put together a solid run to end the season. They won five of their final seven games, including wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and two over the Edmonton Oilers. Durzi even scored the final goal in Coyotes history, an empty-netter to seal a 5-2 win over the Oilers at Mullett Arena.
Now on stable ground in Utah, Durzi, who signed a four-year extension worth $24 million last week, and his teammates will look to continue their strong run of form over an entire season. Not just for their own sake, but for that of their new, passionate fanbase.
“I have said it a million times and I will keep saying it,” Durzi said. “The excitement from the fans in the state of Utah is off the charts. You can just tell that this is a place that wants to have a team, love a team, and want the best for a team. That is all you can ask for as a player.
“Having passionate fans who are with you in the hard times and will then enjoy the sweet times so much more. I know the feeling is mutual throughout the team. We want to win for these fans because they are so excited."
