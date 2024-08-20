Maple Leafs Forward Named NHL's Top Tough Guy
Fighting and being an enforcer is a bit of a dying art in the NHL, but that doesn’t mean tough guys are completely gone from the game and the Toronto Maple Leafs have arguably the top dog. According to NHL Network’s Stu Grimson, Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves is the league’s top tough guy heading into 2024-25.
Grimson released the top-five tough guys in the NHL right now, and Reaves was placed atop the list. The veteran heavyweight is about to enter his second season with the Maple Leafs and has used his physicality to make it as far as he has in the league.
Reaves is set to play his 15th NHL season and being a bruiser has been his primary role every step of the way. In 877 career games, with six different teams, Reaves has accumulated just 135 career points (63G-72A). In that time, though, he’s also accumulated 1,072 penalty minutes.
With well over 100 fights at the professional level, Reaves has been dropping the gloves since his days in junior hockey. His career-high in penalty minutes at the NHL level came in 2013-14 with the St. Louis Blues when he racked up 126.
The most fight Reaves has ever put up in a season is 13 in 2011-12 when he recorded 124 penalty minutes.
Reaves played 49 games during the 2023-24 season and dropped the gloves seven times. The Maple Leafs have the 37-year-old under contract for another two years, and he's looking for more ice-time while he's still capable of being a difference-maker.
While Reaves reigns as the NHL’s heavyweight champion, the rest of Grimson’s list saw Kurtis MacDermid (New Jersey Devils), Nicolas Deslauriers (Philadelphia Flyers), Mathieu Oliver (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Liam O’Brien (Utah Hockey Club).
Grimson is a former scrapper himself from his days in the NHL. Between 1988 and 2002, Grimson played in 729 games and recorded 2,113 penalty minutes.
