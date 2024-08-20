Goalie Battle Imminent for Penguins
The biggest remaining story for the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer is the contract extension, or lack thereof, between them and captain Sidney Crosby. It's likely to remain that way until Crosby puts pen to paper, but several significant questions await the Penguins once training camp begins next month.
As it has the past few seasons, the goaltending position will be highly intriguing. Tristan Jarry enters the second year of a five-year contract, paying him $5.37 million annually. However, Jarry was benched late last season in favor of returning backup Alex Nedeljkovic, who started the final 13 games, going 8-1-3.
Nedeljkovic was brought back this summer on a two-year extension, creating some speculation that the Penguins could move on from Jarry. Despite a flurry of goaltender trades throughout the offseason, Jarry remains a member of the Penguins.
Jarry and Nedeljkovic have spoken highly of each other and the relationship they built in their first season together. With the Penguins potentially uncertain about Jarry's future, the door is open for Nedeljkovic to take over as the primary starter in Pittsburgh.
Complicating things further is standout AHL netminder Joel Blomqvist. Blomqvist made his North American debut with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins last season, quickly becoming one of the top players at his position in that league.
He was named to the Atlantic Division All-Star team and finished in the top five in wins (25), save percentage (.921), and goals against average (2.16). If Blomqvist continues his rapid development, he could be in line for an opportunity at the NHL level this year.
Goaltending can make or break even the best teams in the NHL. With the Penguins looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, they'll need to determine which goaltender gives them the best chance.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!