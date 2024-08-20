Flyers to Terminate Contract of Veteran Forward
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers for the purposes of contract termination. The Flyers acquired Johansen prior to the 2024 trade deadline from the Colorado Avalanche, but he never played a game in Philadelphia.
In a statement from the Flyers, they are citing a “material breach” as the reason for Johansen’s termination.
Johansen had one year remaining on his deal that earned him $8 million annually. The Flyers and Nashville Predators are splitting the salary 50/50. The Predators signed the initial eight-year deal in 2017.
According to insider Elliotte Friedman, this isn’t exactly a cut-and-dry contract termination. Johansen is expected to file a grievance regarding the termination. The Flyers have already given their reason and are willing to present their case if needed.
If Johansen clears waivers, his contract will still be terminated, but that won’t be the end of the process. Johansen will have 60 days to file a grievance with the NHLPA.
Johansen is a 32-year-old forward who has over 900 games of NHL experience under his belt. In 905 games between the Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators, and Avalanche, he has 202 goals and 376 assists for 578 total points.
Shortly after acquiring him from the Avalanche, the Flyers tried to send Johansen to their American Hockey League affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. An existing injury prevented the move, however, and he remained on the NHL roster.
Friedman notes that the issues may revolve around the injury that kept him from playing with the Flyers.
Johansen played 63 games with the Avalanche before being dealt on March 6, 2024. He had 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points at the time of the trade.
A multi-time 60+ point scorer, Johansen used to play as one of the top player-makers in the NHL. At 32, and a declining skillset, it’s tough to say what’s next for Johansen.
Previous grievances that players have been filed have resulted in settlements.
