Blues Complete Signings of Oilers Restricted Free Agents
The St. Louis Blues have now pulled off the first successful offer sheet in four years, and they did it twice in the same summer. After taking the full seven days to weigh their options, the Edmonton Oilers opted not to match the contracts offered to defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway. Both players are now members of the Blues and the Oilers will receive a 2025 second and third round draft pick as compensation.
Now that things are official, both players are set to receive significant raises in salary and role with the Blues. Broberg inked a two-year deal that will pay him $4.58 million annually over the length of the deal. Holloway also signed a two-year deal, but his will pay $2.29 million over the course of the contract. For both, this represents a huge jump in salary coming off of their entry-level contracts.
The pressure is now on Broberg to prove he is a top-four defenseman in the NHL. He impressed during the Oilers' postseason run, but he failed to establish a permament role in Edmonton after five seasons in the organization. The former first rounder has the size and tools to be an impact defender in for the Blues, and now he has the contract to match those expectations. Over 81 games stretched across three NHL seasons, he's posted two goals and 13 points.
For Holloway, this is a change of scenery for a player just breaking out in the NHL. Another former first round pick of the Oilers, the 22 year-old forward is the less talked about piece of this but could gain the most. He's a talented player who showed some flashes with the Oilers, but he's yet to fully prove he can be a top-six or middle-six player consistently. Over 89 NHL games the last two years, he's recorded nine goals and 18 points. He showed an improvement this past season, scoring six goals in just 38 games. With the Blues, he'll be in the mix for their first two lines and guaranteed to play consistent minutes, which could be the perfect recipe for Holloway's contract to look like a steal this time next season.
For the Oilers, this is a hit, but not something that sinks their championship hopes. Both players have significant promise, but the reality is that neither were difference makers during their postseason run. Perhaps 2024-2025 would be the season that changed, but for the price tag the Blues offered it made little sense for the Oilers to match. Now both teams move forward. The Blues have two new young players, and the Oilers have two new draft picks at their disposal. The winner of this will be judged over the next two seasons, but for now the Blues can celebrate executing one of the most exciting contractual moves possible in the NHL.
