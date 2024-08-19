Canadiens Acquire Patrik Laine from Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has been a top trade piece since he was cleared from the NHL’s player assistance program. Laine wants a change of scenery and a fresh start as a possible top goal scorer in the NHL and the Blue Jackets have been openly looking for a trade.
After a few weeks of next to no interest, the Blue Jackets have found a trade partner. The Blue Jackets have traded Laine and a 2026 second-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for 24-year-old defenseman Jordan Harris.
No salary is being retained by the Blue Jackets, so the Canadiens will be on the hook for every dime of Laine’s $8.7 million salary for the next two seasons.
Laine missed most of the 2023-24 season while in the NHL’s player assistance program and has since been open about his mental health struggles. The Canadiens hope he can enter the lineup and return to the form that made him a second-overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets.
In 480 career games, Laine has scored 204 goals and 184 assists for 388 total points. Most of that production came during his time with the Jets. In 306 games with Winnipeg, he put up 140 goals and 110 assists for 250 points.
The Blue Jackets didn’t get the best out of Laine as he put up 138 points (64G-74A) in 174 games.
The Canadiens have a good young core of players but will welcome someone with lethal scoring ability like Laine. He almost automatically slots in on the first line alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.
Even if Laine isn’t on the first line, he adds an offensive element that the Canadiens have been missing.
Harris is heading to the Blue Jackets with 131 career games played in the NHL and was expected to slot in on the Canadiens’ third pairing. In his time at the NHL level, he has scored 32 points (8G-24A).
Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell knew from the moment he was hired this trade was going to need to happen. As time went on it was expected Laine may have to start the year in Columbus, but he made it out before puck drop of the 2024-25 season.
