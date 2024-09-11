Utah Signs Former Kraken Forward to PTO
Teams across the NHL are adding names to their training camp rosters with the signings of professional tryout contracts (PTO), and the Utah Hockey Club have gotten in on the action. Utah announced that 25-year-old forward Kailer Yamamoto will join their training camp on a PTO.
Yamamoto is coming off of a 2023-24 season spent with the Seattle Kraken. He played 59 games and scored eight goals and eight assists for 16 points.
Before joining the Kraken, Yamamoto was a 22nd overall draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2017. He played 244 games with the Oilers in parts of six seasons.
In 303 career games played, Yamamoto has put up 58 goals and 76 assists for 134 total points. His career highs came in 2021-22 with the Oilers; he played 81 games and scored 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points.
The Utah Hockey Club are one of the most exciting teams in the NHL heading into the 2024-25 season, and most of it has to do with their move out of Arizona. Fans in Utah are already looking forward to an exciting season and Yamamoto has a chance to be a big part of the team.
Utah is pretty well stocked on the right side of their forward group, but Yamamoto could easily slide in as a depth option if he earns his role. Utah also already has one of the youngest rosters in the league with an average age of 26.5.
Yamamoto has an opportunity to earn a role as a youngster and become a useful piece for the team as they mature.
Utah wants to make some noise in their inaugural season and Yamamoto hopes to be a solid addition to the depth chart. Utah's training camp opens on September 18.
