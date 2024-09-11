Report: Oilers Sign Former Coyotes Defenseman to PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have done a great job of improving their lineup this offseason, and they aren’t done making adjustments to their blue line. With training camps right around the corner, free agents are being signed to professional tryout contracts (PTO) with hopes of earning full deals, and the Oilers are hoping on the wagon.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are expected to sign defenseman Travis Dermott to a PTO. Dermott will arrive in Edmonton and take part in informal skates with the Oilers before signing his tryout offer.
Nothing has been made official by the Oilers, but there has been talks about them still wanting to make moves around their blue line.
Dermott is a 27-year-old blue liner who has a steady history in the NHL. After being a second-round draft pick (34th overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015, he’s gone on to appear in 329 career games.
The Maple Leafs saw some of his best work, playing in 251 games and scoring 52 points (12G-40A) over parts of five seasons. Before the 2022 trade deadline, the Maple Leafs traded Dermott to the Vancouver Canucks.
Dermott only played in 28 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks, before signing with the Arizona Coyotes in free agency.
During the 2023-24 season with the Coyotes, Dermott found some consistent playing time, appearing in 50 games and scoring seven points.
Dermott might still have plenty to give to an NHL team and the Oilers have been looking to make changes to their defense all summer. They lost Philip Broberg to the St. Louis Blues via offer sheet, they traded away Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak isn’t totally safe on the roster.
If Dermot gets to Edmonton and impresses, he may force their hand to make even more changes to their defense.
