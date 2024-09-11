Maple Leafs Sign Forward to PTO; Full Deal Coming?
Veteran forward Max Pacioretty has battled numerous injuries over the last couple of seasons, but he and the Toronto Maple Leafs believe he can still cut it in the NHL. The Maple Leafs have been linked to Pacioretty for a few weeks, and they have finally made his addition official.
The Maple Leafs announced that Pacioretty will join them at training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season on a professional tryout contract (PTO).
While Pacioretty will have to battle for a spot in the Maple Leafs lineup, many believe he will sign a full contract before the start of the season.
Pacioretty is a 35-year-old left winger who has 902 games of NHL experience under his belt. He spent the 2023-24 season playing 47 games with the Washington Capitals, but he is most known as the former captain of the Montreal Canadiens.
For three seasons between 2015 and 2018, Pacioretty led the Canadiens as the 29th captain in franchise history. In total, Pacioretty spent the first 10 years of his NHL career in Montreal, appearing in 626 games.
In his time with the Canadiens, Pacioretty scored 226 goals and 222 assists for 448 total points. Before the 2018-19 season, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights where he played for the next four years.
The Golden Knights later traded Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes where he would only appear in five games of the 2022-23 season. The Capitals picked up the veteran forward as a free agent on a one-year deal.
In 902 career games played, Pacioretty has posted 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 total points.
Pacioretty has never won the Stanley Cup but was the recipient of the 2012 Masterton Award.
Looking forward to his 17th NHL season, the former 22nd overall pick of the Canadiens in 2007 will likely be a key piece to the Maple Leafs lineup in 2024-25.
