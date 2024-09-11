Insider: Canucks Expecting Positive News on Star Goalie's Injury
Injury concerns have sprouted in recent weeks regarding the Vancouver Canucks and their goaltending tandem. Starter Thatcher Demko is still recovering from an offseason knee surgery and Artur Silovs missed time with Team Latvia in international play with knee inflammation. These injuries have forced the Canucks to look at the goalie market while their main duo work their way back to health.
Despite uncertainty regarding his health, the Canucks don’t appear to be overly worried about Demko. The starting goalie is looking to build off of his Vezina Trophy finalist season, even if he may miss the start of the year.
“I do believe the Canucks are not panicking that this is going to be half the season or threaten his season or anything like that,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Donnie and Dhali. “I think there is an understanding that he may not be ready for the start of the year.”
The Canucks were one of the NHL’s best teams last year, finishing first in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record. Their star defenseman, Quinn Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman; Head coach Rick Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award as the best coach; Demko finished second in Vezina voting, losing to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.
Heading into 2024-25, the Canucks wanted to build off of their previous success, and Demko was supposed to be a big part of that.
Friedman previously reported on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Demko is going to have to learn to play with his injury and surgery won’t completely fix the problem. That’s likely what makes the timeline for return so unclear.
“Anybody who sits here right now and says ‘I know what the exact timeline is,’” Friedman said. “Is either A, the doctor. Or B, kidding everyone.”
No one knows just how long Demko is likely to be out of the lineup, but the Canucks are staying calm. Even if Demko has to play through something, they know he can still be one of the top netminders in the NHL.
