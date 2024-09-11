Report: Hurricanes Sign Veteran Forward to PTO
The Carolina Hurricanes have routinely been one of the top teams in the NHL over the past few seasons, and they may look to add another veteran presence for the 2024-25 season.
According to PuckPedia, the Hurricanes are bringing in veteran forward Sam Gagner on a professional tryout offer.
Gagner has played 1,043 games over his 17-year NHL career with seven different teams. Most recently with the Edmonton Oilers, the 2023-24 season was his third stint with the organization.
The Oilers selected Gagner in the first round (6th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft and he made his debut later that year as an 18-year-old. He appeared in 79 games as a rookie and recorded 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 total points.
Over the next 16 years, Gagner would go one to play for the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.
In his 1,043 career games, Gagner has scored 197 goals and 332 assists for 529 total points. He’s never won the Stanley Cup and despite such a long career, he’s only appeared in 11 total playoff games.
Between the Flyers and Blue Jackets, Gagner has never scored a postseason goal and has never made it out of the first round.
At 35 years old, Gagner still believes he has what it takes to compete in the NHL and fight for the Cup.
There was some speculation that Gagner might stick with the Oilers in a player development role, but his main goal is to earn an NHL role and lace up for his 18th season.
The Hurricanes often have one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, and the 2024-25 season doesn't appear to be any different. Gagner will have plenty of battling to do if he wants to earn an NHL contract in Carolina.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!