Jesper Wallstedt's Wild Journey to Becoming an NHL Star

This season in Minnesota has been wild in every sense of the word. The Wild opened the year viewed by many as a fringe playoff team, a group hovering somewhere between respectable and dangerous. They erased that label quickly and now look like one of the best teams in the NHL.

They’re playing fast and confident, with a swagger that feels earned. There’s real chemistry here, the kind that shows up in backchecks, bench reactions, and late-game poise. And unlike hockey pressure cookers such as Toronto or Edmonton, Minnesota has thrived without the daily media microscope.

Up front, the Wild are lead by a truly dynamic duo. Matt Boldy continues to look like one of the NHL’s best-value contracts at a $7 million AAV, while Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov signed the largest contract in league history earlier this season — an eight-year, $136 million deal that cemented him as the face of the franchise. Both are among the NHL’s top 10 scorers this season, anchoring one of the league’s most dangerous attacks.

Then came the seismic shift. Minnesota landed Quinn Hughes, a Norris Trophy finalist year after year, in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves across the league. Overnight, the Wild went from “very good” to genuinely scary. Even stars like Cale Makar and Martin Nečas weighed in on how much the move changed the balance of power in an already stacked Central Division.

Lost slightly in that noise has been one of hockey’s most remarkable breakout stories.

The Minnesota Wild:



• 7 wins in a row

• 17-2-2 in their last 21 games

• 4-0 since Quinn Hughes joined the team

• Lead the NHL with 7 shutouts



Looks like we have ANOTHER wagon in the Central division 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/AA9kcnLqRq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 20, 2025

Wallstedt Steals the Spotlight

Rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has been nothing short of phenomenal. Right now, he leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.96), save percentage (.936), and shutouts (4). Those numbers are absurd on their own. The context makes them even louder.

To put his dominance into perspective, analyst Dimitri Filipovic shared a stat a while back that Wallstedt’s four shutouts in a six-start stretch accounted for more than 10% of all NHL shutouts at that point in the season

And the competition wasn’t soft either. Wallstedt shut out the Oilers, Jets, and Ducks, and had a 36-save masterclass against the Flames. In the process, he became the first rookie goalie since 1938 to record four shutouts in six games. He also joined a historic list as just the seventh goalie since 1929–30 to reach five shutouts by his 10th career win — the first to do it in over 61 years.

What a season so far for Jesper Wallstedt.🤯 pic.twitter.com/B99SKtRZ5F — BarDown (@BarDown) December 3, 2025

From Rock Bottom to the NHL’s Best

What makes Wallstedt’s rise even more impressive is how close he was to being written off. Drafted 20th overall in the first round — a rare investment for a goaltender — expectations were massive, but weren’t met right away.

On Nov. 29, 2024, Wallstedt was sent to Iowa due to salary cap constraints. Instead of being part of a three-goalie rotating with the Wild, he was stuck in the AHL, posting a 3–6–1 record with an .860 save percentage and a 4.34 GAA. The word “bust” started circulating.

A year later and the picture couldn’t be more different. Wallstedt is now part of a two-goalie rotation in Minnesota and has arguably been the best goalie in the NHL. Not the AHL. He's only a rookie, but Wallstedt is making a serious bid for the Vezina with how insanely well he's been playing.

Dec 18, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) defends the net against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

During a recent interview, Wallstedt reflected on that tumultuous time in his career.

“When you’re struggling, you read a lot of the stuff about yourself,” Wallstedt said on a recent episode of the Fellowship of the Rink podcast. "You’re like, 'Oh, it wasn’t my fault.' This guy is thinking, 'I’m a bust, I’m done.' Everything feels like it’s someone else’s fault. Then you go into that bad cycle."

"But when you’re succeeding now, you just laugh at all the comments you got along the way. You’re thinking, you didn’t think I’d get here. All of those people thought I was a bust after just one bad year in my whole career. In that way, it feels kind of good to prove them wrong, even though it’s a small sample size and there’s still a lot of hockey left. But it feels good early on to kind of flip the middle finger back a little and try to get on a roll."

There’s honesty there. Young goalies live alone in their heads, and criticism hits harder when results aren’t there. Wallstedt admitted the noise got to him — and that makes his response even more powerful.

Now, he laughs at it. Not out of spite, but growth. Proving people wrong feels good, especially when they gave up early.

Jesper Wallstedt improves to 10-1-2 this season with tonight's 26-save performance.



Per #NHLStats, he set the #mnwild benchmark for fewest games to 10 wins in a season by a rookie goaltender, besting Kaapo Kahkonen (14 GP in 2020-21).



He tied Devan Dubnyk (13 GP in 2014-15) for… pic.twitter.com/EhU5iUVHae — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 19, 2025

The Mental Battle Behind the Mask

Later in the interview, Wallstedt admitted just how dark that period was for him.

“I was not in a good headspace,” he said. "Obviously, you learn, looking back toward that. Because when you’re in that moment, it’s like you look for a bright spot at the end of the tunnel, but for me, there was no bright spots. It was just a dark tunnel. That was the feeling that I had throughout last year."

That’s the part fans rarely see. The silence. The doubt. The grind. Wallstedt didn’t escape it, he worked through it. And now, it shows in every calm save and every composed rebound control.

This isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a young goalie who climbed out of his lowest point and landed at the very top of his position. The Wild are stacked. The future is bright. And in Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota may have found the final piece — a star forged under pressure, ready for the spotlight.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!