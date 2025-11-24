NHL Lessons Learned: the Wild, Wild West
Another week of NHL action has come and gone, and the Minnesota Wild are the biggest news in the league. The Wild are red-hot, and they've skyrocketed quickly up the division and conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche continue to sit atop the NHL standings and the Boston Bruins have a candidate for a major individual trophy. Let's dive into the major lessons learned from the NHL's regular season.
Wild, Wild West
The Minnesota Wild rightly have the attention of the entire NHL right now. Winners of five straight, they've also shut out their opponents three times during that span, holding the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets to no goals.
The hot stretch is also defined by the emergence of former first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt. The 23-year-old Swedish puck-stopper has three shutouts himself over his past five starts and he's allowed five total goals over his last five appearances. Forming a dynamic tandem with Filip Gustavsson, the Wild have a top goaltending duo in the NHL and it's taking them to the top of the Central Division and Western Conference standings.
Avalanche Winning in All Types of Ways
The Colorado Avalanche are the best team in the NHL so far, sporting a 16-1-5 record in 22 games. With a single regulation loss, the Avs are a juggernaut in the Western Conference.
With the best defenseman in the NHL in Cale Makar and MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon leading their team, it's easy to write them off as simply the best offensive group. While their production is impressive, with a +38 goal differential, the Avs are able to win any way required.
Look at their latest win against the Chicago Blackhawks. They outworked a talented and rising Blackhawks squad by a final score of 1-0, locking things down when they needed to in order to walk away with two points.
Bruins Unlikely Rocket Richard Candidate
Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals scored so far, netting 17 goals. Right on his heels is an unlikely candidate in Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie. The 27-year-old has picked up right where he left off last season, when he recorded a career-best 33 goals, scoring 16 goals in his first 23 games this season. Improving off a strong 2024-2025, Geekie is in a position to compete for a Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer.
The Bruins are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race largely because of Geekie's strong start. The Atlantic Division could be up for grabs, and with Geekie scoring at an elite pace, the Bruins could claim it.
