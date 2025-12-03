Breakaway on SI

NHL Power Rankings: Wild and Lightning Surging

The Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning are surging in the latest NHL power rankings.

Jacob Punturi

Dec 2, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) goes for the puck in front of Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt (30) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images / Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
The Colorado Avalanche remain perched on top of the NHL, but the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning are surging. As the quarter mark of the regular season quickly transitions into the halfway point, who has closed the gap behind the Avs? Let's dive into the latest power rankings around the NHL.

Senators. . 91. . . . 13-9-4, 30 points. 10th. . 2nd Place in Atlantic Division

A returning Brady Tkachuk has given the Senators a lift, and now they are in second place in the wide-open Atlantic Division. They have improvements to make, but they are quickly becoming a team to watch in the division and the Eastern Conference.

ducks. . . . . . 1st Place in Pacific Division. 9th. 105. 16-9-1, 33 points

The Ducks lead the Pacific Division, but after a sizzling-hot start, they've come back down to earth. There's still tons to love about this team with their young talent across multiple positions, but a regression to the mean could be on the horizon in Anaheim. In the meantime, they are 5-5 in their last 10 and hold a one point lead in the division.

. 8th. 16-9-1, 33 points. 3rd Place in Metropolitan Division. 85. . . . . devils

The Devils look a bit lost without superstar Jack Hughes, but they remain tight in the pack of the Metropolitan Division teams. Part of their issue is they are two completely different teams on the road versus on home ice. They've gone 9-2 in the Prudential Center, but are 7-7-0 away from home ice.

12-6-8, 32 points. 2nd Place in Pacific Division. . 942. knights. . . 7th. .

The Golden Knights are finding their stride again, pushing the Ducks in the Pacific Division. Their goaltending might have received a lift from the recently reinstated Carter Hart, who won his first game back in the NHL. If that holds up, the injuries will heal and Vegas will be on the hunt yet again.

. 16-9-2, 34 points. 6th. . . Caps. . 2nd Place in Metropolitan Division. . 19

After a poor start, the Washington Capitals are charging once again. Tom Wilson has put himself on Canada's radar for the 2026 Winter Olympics thanks to his strong play. The Caps are tied in points for the Metro Division lead, but they fall just a bit short to this next team.

Nov 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) chases during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

. 16-7-2, 34 points. 1st Place in Metropolitan Division. . . Canes. . . 109. 5th

The Carolina Hurricanes are the best team in the Metro. Even though they are tied with the Caps, Carolina has the edge in forward depth, which is why they are just ahead in the latest rankings. The Canes are a serious challenger in the East.

Minnesota. 15-7-5, 35 points. 3rd Place in Central Division. 4th. 98. . . . . team

Two words can best describe what is fueling the Wild's impressive run: Jesper Wallstedt. He posted an asburd month of November, including multiple shutouts to help put the Wild right on the heels of the two teams in front of them in the power rankings and Central Division leads.

. . . 3rd. . 23. lightning. . 16-8-2, 34 points. 1st Place in Atlantic Division

Andrei Vasilevskiy remains an elite talent at the goaltending position, and he's off to another Vezina Trophy-worthy start to the 2025-2026 season. Nikita Kucherov is in the top 10 in scoring. The team is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and sports a goal differential of +18. The Lightning are easily the best team in the Eastern Conference right now.

. . 2nd. Stars. . 17-5-5, 39 points. . 119. . 2nd Place in Central Division

The Dallas Stars are primed to reach another conference finals behind a rock-solid forward group, one of the best blue lines in the NHL and top net minder Jake Oettinger. The Stars are in the middle of their own five-game winning streak, an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 and a battle for the Central Division lead.

Making their run even more impressive is their ability to win on home or away ice. They've compiled a home record of 8-4-1 so far, and on the road they are equally impressive, going 9-1-4.

. . 19-1-6, 44 points. 1st Place in Central Division. . . . 103. avs. 1st

The Avalanche have earned at least a point in 17 consecutive games. They still have a single regulation loss. Even with a team full of under-the-weather players, the Avs still find ways to stay in the game. Nathan MacKinnon is again a front-runner for the MVP as well. Things are looking great in Colorado.

