Hagel, Kucherov Chemistry Driving Lightning’s Winning Streak
For the first few weeks of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t resemble the Stanley Cup contender many expected them to be. With just a single win in their first seven games, they had one of the worst starts to a season in franchise history and the team was searching for answers that didn’t seem to be there.
Then, almost without warning, everything changed. In the span of a month, Tampa Bay climbed from the bottom of the Atlantic Division straight to the top.
Since that sluggish opening stretch, the Lightning have dominated the NHL with a 15–3–0 record over their last 18 games. They’re now riding a season-high seven-game win streak, looking every bit like the powerhouse many thought they’d be.
Tampa Bay's Defensive Capabilities Have Been on Full Display
Tampa Bay’s turnaround isn’t complicated. They’ve become one of the most complete teams in the NHL. Their penalty kill leads the league at an elite 88.8%, they allow the second-fewest goals per game, and they’re tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the third-best shooting percentage at 12.7%.
Much like the Dallas Stars, they don’t fire a ton of pucks on net — their 26.6 shots per game are among the lowest in the league — but they generate smart, high-danger looks that consistently find the back of the net.
A lot has gone right even while battling injuries. Andrei Vasilevskiy has rediscovered his dominance, turning difficult saves into routine ones again. J.J. Moser has quietly become irreplaceable on the back end, steadying a blue line that desperately needed stability. Rookie Charlie-Édouard has risen just as quickly, adding speed, poise, and physical presence to one of the league’s most well-balanced defensive groups.
Hagel and Kucherov Connecting Powering Lightning's Offensive Surge
Arguably, the biggest spark for the Lightning's turnaround has come up front, where Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel have caught fire together.
Kucherov has reclaimed his MVP form with a nine-game point streak and five straight multi-point nights. Hagel, meanwhile, has erupted for goals in five straight outings, including three multi-goal performances. Their chemistry took another step forward with Brayden Point being out of the lineup due to a recent injury, but the connection had already been building for weeks, if not years.
Before their season-high win streak even began, the signs were there. In a commanding 6–3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, both Kucherov and Hagel scored twice and added an assist. They even set each other up on their second goals in the third period.
Since then, the Hagel–Kucherov connection has practically carried its own story arc. In a 5–3 win over the Washington Capitals, Hagel posted two goals and two assists while Kucherov added a goal and two helpers. Again, they assisted each other’s early goals.
In their next game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Kucherov recorded assists on all three Lightning goals scored in a 3-0 win. Two of those were scored by Hagel, the other by Anthony Cirelli, which Hagel also assisted on.
Next came the Calgary Flames, where both scored and had an assist, while again setting up each other’s goals in a 5-1 win. Even in a quieter outing against the Detroit Red Wings, Hagel found an empty net and Kucherov picked up two assists in a 6–3 win.
Their most recent game was against the New York Rangers. A Saturday matinee in Manhattan saw Hagel score twice to give Tampa Bay a 2–0 lead, both assisted by Kucherov. Tampa won 4–2, and Kucherov added a third assist — the 50th three-assist game of his career.
A Duo Hitting Their Stride at the Perfect Time
Hagel, who didn’t score in his first eight games and tallied only three assists in that stretch, is now on an all-time heater: 27 points — 15 goals and 11 assists — in his last 17 games. Kucherov, meanwhile, continues closing the gap atop the scoring race with 18 points in his last nine games. As the back-to-back Art Ross winner, a third straight scoring title would be historic.
Even with injuries, everything seems to be clicking for Tampa Bay. And on offense, nothing has fueled their rise to the top of the Atlantic Division standings more than the growing chemistry between Kucherov and Hagel.
Tampa Bay has gone from searching for answers to setting the pace in the Eastern Conference. The win streak won’t last forever — they never do — but the blueprint behind it is real. And if this is the version of the Lightning the league has to deal with moving forward, the climb back to the top might have only just begun.
