Flyers Lose Forward to Upper-Body Injury
One of the Philadelphia Flyers' most dominant players this season will be sidelined for a couple of months due to an injury.
Flyers forward Tyson Foerster reinjured his right elbow after taking a one-timer and fell to the ice in agony.
The former Barrie Colt was drafted 23rd overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Moments Before Disaster
Just 43 seconds prior to exiting the game, the 23-year-old recorded his team-leading 10th goal of the season, a 5-on-3 power play tally as he rifled past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, into the bottom right corner of the net, tying the game 1-1. Pittsburgh skated away with a 5-1 victory, snapping the Flyers' three-game winning streak.
Previous Elbow Injury
This is not the first time this season that Foerster has dealt with an injury to his right elbow.
During the offseason, his elbow became infected following a minor injury sustained playing for Team Canada at the World Championships. His status for the 2025-26 season was up in the air, but was able to play alongside his teammates in Florida on Oct. 9.
Foerster also missed four games last month after blocking a shot against Toronto.
Line Chemistry
Foerster and his linemates Noah Cates and Bobby Brink have been one of the most successful forward units in the NHL.
This season, the trio has totaled 36 points off of 21 goals and 15 assists. Foerster currently leads the team with 10 goals.
Potential Replacements
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Bump could be on his way to the City of Brotherly Love if Flyers GM Danny Briere thinks he's ready.
Bump, a key member of the 2025 NCAA champion Western Michigan Broncos, has recorded 16 points with the Phantoms this season off of four goals and 12 assists.
In his college days, the Prior Lake, Minnesota native registered 83 points in two seasons with the Broncos, tallying 37 goals and 46 assists.
Philadelphia could also roll with Nic Deslauriers and Nikita Grebenkin both in the lineup. This season, Grebenkin and Deslauriers have been in and out of the lineup as Rodrigo Abols has seen significantly more ice time.
Deslauriers, known for his brute strength and fighter mentality, has yet to register a point on the year. Grebenkin sits with three points off of a goal and two assists while Abols has a goal.
Whatever decision Briere and Co. decide to go with, the Flyers have several tough opponents to get through as they trek the final month of 2025. The juggernaut Colorado Avalanche come to town on Dec. 7 with the surprising San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9.
Philadelphia recalled forward Carl Grundstrom from the AHL, his second call-up of the season.
The Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
