Flyers Lose Forward to Upper-Body Injury

A Philadelphia Flyers forward will be sidelined for at least 2-3 months after suffering an upper-body injury.

Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) looks to make a pass defended by New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
One of the Philadelphia Flyers' most dominant players this season will be sidelined for a couple of months due to an injury.

Flyers forward Tyson Foerster reinjured his right elbow after taking a one-timer and fell to the ice in agony.

The former Barrie Colt was drafted 23rd overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Moments Before Disaster

Just 43 seconds prior to exiting the game, the 23-year-old recorded his team-leading 10th goal of the season, a 5-on-3 power play tally as he rifled past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, into the bottom right corner of the net, tying the game 1-1. Pittsburgh skated away with a 5-1 victory, snapping the Flyers' three-game winning streak.

Previous Elbow Injury

This is not the first time this season that Foerster has dealt with an injury to his right elbow.

During the offseason, his elbow became infected following a minor injury sustained playing for Team Canada at the World Championships. His status for the 2025-26 season was up in the air, but was able to play alongside his teammates in Florida on Oct. 9.

Team Canada forward Tyson Foerster (12) and Team Canada forward Kent Johnson look for a rebound
Aug 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Team Canada forward Tyson Foerster (12) and Team Canada forward Kent Johnson (13) look for a rebound in front of Team Finland goaltender Juha Jatkola (31) during the first period in the championship game during the IIHF U20 Ice Hockey World Championship at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Foerster also missed four games last month after blocking a shot against Toronto.

Line Chemistry

Foerster and his linemates Noah Cates and Bobby Brink have been one of the most successful forward units in the NHL.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with right wing Bobby Bri
Apr 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with right wing Bobby Brink (10), left wing Noah Cates (27) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

This season, the trio has totaled 36 points off of 21 goals and 15 assists. Foerster currently leads the team with 10 goals.

Potential Replacements

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Bump could be on his way to the City of Brotherly Love if Flyers GM Danny Briere thinks he's ready.

Bump, a key member of the 2025 NCAA champion Western Michigan Broncos, has recorded 16 points with the Phantoms this season off of four goals and 12 assists.

Boston University Terriers forward Quinn Hutson (17) and Western Michigan Broncos forward Alex Bump
Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Boston University Terriers forward Quinn Hutson (17) and Western Michigan Broncos forward Alex Bump (20) battle for the puck during the first period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images / Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

In his college days, the Prior Lake, Minnesota native registered 83 points in two seasons with the Broncos, tallying 37 goals and 46 assists.

Philadelphia could also roll with Nic Deslauriers and Nikita Grebenkin both in the lineup. This season, Grebenkin and Deslauriers have been in and out of the lineup as Rodrigo Abols has seen significantly more ice time.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Maxim Groshev (52) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) fight
Nov 24, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Maxim Groshev (52) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) fight during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Deslauriers, known for his brute strength and fighter mentality, has yet to register a point on the year. Grebenkin sits with three points off of a goal and two assists while Abols has a goal.

Whatever decision Briere and Co. decide to go with, the Flyers have several tough opponents to get through as they trek the final month of 2025. The juggernaut Colorado Avalanche come to town on Dec. 7 with the surprising San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9.

Philadelphia recalled forward Carl Grundstrom from the AHL, his second call-up of the season.

The Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

ADAM WAXMAN

Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10

