Flyers Bench Top Forward
The Philadelphia Flyers are searching for a way to maximize their lineup and stack wins. The latest attempt by head coach John Tortorella is a controversial one, as he's electing to scratch one of his top forwards.
Flyers' winger Joel Farabee will watch the team's next contest from the press box. The 24-year-old winger is having a difficult season, but has been one of the team's best players ove the last few seasons. With the team slipping further under .500 and towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Tortorella is willing to take drastic moves to send the message that the team needs to improve. NHL.com writer Adam Kimelman shared the coach's comments on the decision.
"Up until probably a couple weeks ago, I like his game," he said. "The production wasn't there, but he was involved...But the past couple weeks, it's gotten stale. So he'll sit out tonight."
To Torts' defense, Farabee's production is behind his usual pace this season. He's recorded at least 15 goals and 34 points in each of the past four seasons, including a career-best 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points last year.
This season, however, he's not having anywhere close to the same success. Converting on just 7.1% of his shots on goal, he has six goals and eight assists for 14 points in the first 42 games. His ice-time has dropped to the lowest of his NHL career, playing around 15 minutes a night, and now forward Olle Lycksell will draw into his spot when the team plays the Anaheim Ducks.
Tortorella's made a habit of scratching players when they aren't performing. Look at rookie phenom Matvei Michkov. One of the top scorers on the team and among first-year players in the NHL, Torts has sent the 19-year-old to the press box on more than one occasion to send a message and allow him to see the game from a different perspective. Now Farabee is the latest example and top player to be benched amid the Flyers' struggles.
