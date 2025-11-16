Wild Goalie Finding Next Level
The Minnesota Wild handed the Anaheim Ducks their third consecutive loss with a 2-0 victory. The Wild are 5-2-3 over their last 10 contests, putting the team in a much better position after their 3-5-1 start to the year.
The Wild are playing much better overall, but the focus of these improvements is not the forward group or blue line. Instead, the focus is on their young goalie finding the next level of his game in the NHL.
Former first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt is in his first full NHL campaign, serving as the backup and running mate to Filip Gustavsson. The tandem is one of the most talented duos in the league, but the production on the ice hasn’t exactly followed suit. This year has been a completely different story, and Wallstedt is solidifying his place as a rising star at the position.
Using His Size to His Advantage
It’s only been six starts so far this season, but Wallstedt looks like a completely different goaltender than the one that started sporadically in the NHL over the past few seasons. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound goaltender has begun to take advantage of his size in net and it’s led to a hot start to the 2025-2026 campaign. He’s yet to lose a game in regulation, recording a 4-0-2 record with a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.
According to NHL EDGE, he’s been difficult to beat from every part of the offensive zone. He’s been perfect from long-range shots on goal, stopping 100% of the shots taken from at least 43 feet from the center of the goal, as defined by NHL EDGE. He’s been just as effective on mid-range shots, stopping just shy of 92% of the shots on goal against him. That figure ranks in the 84th percentile of all goaltenders in the NHL this season. In tight, he’s still finding success, stopping 84.8% of the high-danger shots on goal against him.
It’s been highlighted by back-to-back shutouts, something Wallstedt has never done before in the NHL. He’s stopped 64 shots over those two games, helping his team earn four points against the Ducks and Calgary Flames. He’s won three consecutive starts as well, allowing just two goals in that span.
Team Improving in Front
If you ask Wallstedt, the success he’s finding early in the year is because of the team’s improved defense in front of him. That may be true over the last few games, but the Wild haven’t been an impressive defensive team to start the year. They are allowing 3.11 goals per game, ranking 18th in the NHL so far. Still, Wallstedt credited his teammates for the two consecutive shutouts he recorded after their win over the Ducks.
“Keeping goals low is a team result,” he said. “It’s something we’re doing as a team. If we can limit scoring chances and blocking shots and taking away sticks and boxing out, obviously my record will look good. But at the end of the day, it’s a team result. We’re doing it all together.”
Wherever the credit should be placed, the reality is that the 23-year-old Wallstedt is reaching the next level of his game. He’s playing up to his first-round pedigree and giving the team a strong tandemmate alongside Gustavsson. The duo is quickly becoming a fearsome one in the league, and that’s thanks to the progress and development Wallstedt is taking in his first full NHL campaign.
