Canadiens, Penguins Prospects Becoming Top Duo for Michigan
The Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins are both keeping a close eye on the University of Michigan’s season in the NCAA. Both organizations have recent first-round picks and top prospects of theirs suiting up for the Wolverines this year.
Canadiens draft pick Michael Hage and Penguins 2025 first-rounder Will Horcoff are off to a tremendous start for Michigan. The pair of forwards’ performance is propelling the Wolverines to a 9-2-0 start and the number two spot in the latest NCAA rankings, and they are forming a dynamic duo taking over collegiate hockey.
Dominating Duo
Through the first part of the NCAA season, Hage and Horcoff are pacing the Wolverines in points and both sit in the top-10 of the entire nation in scoring. Hage holds the edge, scoring eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 14 contests. Horcoff is right on this tail, however, tallying a team-leading 11 goals and five assists for 16 points.
Marco D’Amico of RG recently spoke with Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato about the hot start his pair of sophomores are off to. He credited the young players with committing themselves to improving in the offseason, and the results on the ice are evident.
”They really committed to working hard in the offseason, and it shows,” he told RG. “They’ve come in with much more maturity and are now more physically ready to attack the middle of the ice with more regularity.”
Friends On and Off the Ice
A huge piece of what fuels their success on the ice is their relationship off of it. Naurato discussed how the sophomores are roommates, and their bond has grown exponentially in a short amount of time. Because of this, their off-ice friendship naturally translates onto the ice.
“They live together off the ice,” he told RG. “So it’s easy for them to find chemistry when they know each other so well.”
The duo have anchored one of the top lines in the entire NCAA alongside senior T.J. Hughes. The trio have combined for a remarkable 49 points through the first 14 games. It has Michigan in the hunt for a conference championship and a possible national title run.
Impact on Organizations
This type of success is exactly what each organization is hoping to see out of their top prospects. The Canadiens are a team that has tons of offensive talent, but the future success hinges on finding the right mix of players to maximize team chemistry and success. Hage projects to be a piece of their middle-six group in the very near future, and his ability to see the ice and play responsible hockey on both ends has an easy pathway to impacting the NHL level.
The offensive leap Horcoff has taken in his sophomore season is the dream come true scenario for Pittsburgh. One of three first-round picks for the organization, he is quickly showing that he is a can’t miss prospect at still just 18 years old. The 6'5" forward has all of the tools and the size to be a top-six winger or possibly center with the Penguins.
In the meantime, the dynamic duo is fueling a potentially magical run for the the Wolverines this season.
