Rangers Star Has Huge Game After Shaving His Head
It might sound superstitious, but for Artemi Panarin, shaving his head bald has once again become a ritual of renewal and self-cleansing. Through the first 14 games of the season, the New York Rangers star had looked like a shadow of himself — just two goals, five assists, and a -5 rating. For a player of his calibre in a contract year, this wasn’t just uncharacteristic, it was flat-out concerning.
So Panarin did what any hockey player with a flair for the dramatic might do: he grabbed the razor.
A Fresh Start For Panarin... Again
This isn’t the first time Panarin has gone bald in search of better fortune. Before the 2023–24 season, the Russian winger shaved his head to, in his words, get a “fresh start” and “remove evil energy.” What followed was the best year of his career — 49 goals, 71 assists, and a +18 rating — numbers that reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the most gifted offensive players of his generation.
And now, it seems like we might be getting a repeat of that season from the Breadman.
On Friday night in Detroit, Panarin’s new look came with old results. He scored a goal, added two assists, and powered the Rangers to a 4-1 win over the Red Wings. The victory marked a piece of NHL history — New York became the first team ever to have each of its first seven wins of a season come on the road. With the win, they improved to 7-6-0, slowly climbing back into form after a rocky start.
More importantly, it was Panarin’s first multi-point game since October 20. The Rangers finally broke a six-game streak without a power-play goal, and Panarin broke his own six-game drought without a point. For both, it felt like a needed exhale.
Bald, Confident, and Back in Business
Panarin now has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in his past 16 games against the Red Wings, continuing a personal dominance that seems to carry over season after season.
“Artemi drives offense every game, and he makes a handful of plays every night that could end up in the net,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said after the game. “They haven’t been going in for him, but they did tonight.”
Panarin, meanwhile, was his usual self-deprecating self when asked if the bald head might bring back last season’s magic.
“I hope so,” he said with a grin. “Just one game. It’s not, like, make me a better hockey player — but more ugly for sure.”
If this version of Panarin — the one who scores, sets up teammates, and doesn’t take himself too seriously — is back for good, the Rangers might have just shaved their way back into the playoff picture.
