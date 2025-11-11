Erik Karlsson’s Candid Quote Sheds Light on Penguins’ Big Change
The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t supposed to look this good. Written off by many before the puck even dropped on the 2025–26 season, they’ve instead emerged as one of the NHL’s most complete and confident teams. With a 9-5-3 record, the Penguins have rediscovered the kind of chemistry and structure that defined their Stanley Cup years, a sharp contrast from the inconsistency and frustration of recent seasons.
The veteran core of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin has turned back the clock in their 20th year together as teammates, while contributions from younger players like Ben Kindel have given Pittsburgh the energy and depth they’ve long lacked. But behind the resurgence lies a shift that goes deeper than numbers. It’s about approach, connection, and belief — something Erik Karlsson says starts behind the bench.
Why This Penguins Team Feels Different
In a recent interview with Josh Yohe of The Athletic, Karlsson opened up about what feels different this season, and his words painted a revealing picture.
“We have good individual players,” Karlsson said. “And now we’re finally starting to feel good as a team. The roles are starting to slot in. You know what’s expected of you. You do the things you’re good at, and not the things that someone tells you to do — that you can’t do.”
He credited new head coach Dan Muse for bringing structure and clarity to the locker room, putting every player in a position to succeed based on their strengths.
Karlsson, who recently played in his 1,100th NHL game, has one goal and 11 assists through 17 games and has looked much more comfortable in Muse’s system. The Penguins’ puck movement is crisp, their power play has rhythm, and the once-stagnant blue line is generating chances again.
A Subtle Shot — and a Stark Contrast
While Karlsson didn’t name names, his comments landed as a quiet indictment of former head coach Mike Sullivan, whose message appeared to lose traction with the players in his final seasons. The Penguins, as a team, looked frustrated, their roles uncertain, their identity slipping away.
Now, under Muse, those same players look rejuvenated. Every line has purpose, and every shift feels connected to the next. It’s a different atmosphere and a damning reflection of how far the Penguins had fallen under Sullivan’s final months.
And if there were any doubt about the message behind Karlsson’s words, Sullivan’s new team in New York isn’t helping his case. The Rangers made unwanted history this season, becoming the first team ever to be shut out in their first three home games. They also set a franchise record by going winless through their first seven games (0-6-1). Since then, things haven’t improved — two more home shutouts, a dead-last shooting percentage, the league’s worst power play, and the fewest goals scored in the NHL.
For Pittsburgh, the turnaround has been swift and stunning. For Karlsson, it’s validation that the right voice can change everything. And right now, that voice belongs to Dan Muse.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Three of NHL’s Longest Playoff Droughts Could End This Season
- Seth Jarvis Highlights Key Reasons For Hurricanes' Comeback Win vs. Toronto
- Lightning Look Dominant While Challenging Western Conference’s Best
- Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Not Slowing Down
- Rangers Star Has Huge Game After Shaving His Head