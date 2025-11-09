Three of NHL’s Longest Playoff Droughts Could End This Season
Just over a month into the 2025–26 NHL season, the league’s balance of power feels like it’s shifting before our eyes. The old guard is showing its age, and a new generation of teams is starting to take over the standings. The Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Utah Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes — three franchises that have spent much of the past decade as punchlines missing the postseason — suddenly look like serious contenders to make the playoffs.
It’s still early, but history says the clock is ticking. Since the 2005–06 season, 76.7% of NHL teams in a playoff spot on U.S. Thanksgiving have gone on to make the postseason (stat from 2023). With just under three weeks to go until the holiday, these three clubs have a real chance to end some of the league’s longest playoff droughts and rewrite the narrative around their futures.
Anaheim Ducks: The Offense Has Taken Off
The Anaheim Ducks, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2018, have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this fall. Sitting at 9-3-1, Anaheim is tied with Pittsburgh for the league lead in goals — despite playing two fewer games. Their league-best goals-per-game average has turned heads across the hockey world.
At the heart of it all is Cutter Gauthier, the 21-year-old phenom tied with Sidney Crosby for the league lead in goals (11). The Ducks’ young core is finally living up to its promise, and the offense — long a sore spot — has become a legitimate weapon. According to FanDuel, Anaheim sits at -110 to make the playoffs, a monumental turnaround for a franchise that’s been rebuilding for nearly a decade.
Detroit Red Wings: Finally Turning the Corner
Nine straight years without playoff hockey in Detroit has tested the patience of even the most loyal fans. Especially for a franchise that made the postseason 25 consecutive years from 1991 to 2016 before this drought started. But this year feels different. The Red Wings, now 9-6, are showing real progress thanks to improved goaltending, steadier defensive play, and a much stronger penalty kill.
This isn’t the same error-prone team from recent seasons — it’s one learning how to win close games. The young core led by Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and veterans like Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane is starting to click, giving Detroit hope that the rebuild is finally over. FanDuel gives them +155 odds to make the postseason, which is a bit of a long shot, but not unthinkable given their current trajectory.
Utah Mammoth: A New Identity and A New Standard
When the Utah Mammoth inherited the Arizona Coyotes’ roster and history, they also inherited one of the NHL’s longest playoff droughts. But this group doesn’t look interested in carrying that baggage. Utah is off to a 9-5 start, playing a fast, cohesive brand of hockey built on speed, balance, and disciplined defense.
They’ve allowed the fewest shots on goal per game (24) in the NHL, a testament to their structure and commitment to two-way hockey. The Mammoth look like a team that knows exactly who they are and how to win hockey games playing their style. FanDuel lists Utah at -300 to make the playoffs, and it’s easy to see why they're such a huge favorite to do so.
