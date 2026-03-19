Former Predators Center Announces Retirement

Veteran center Ryan Johansen has announced that he is stepping away from professional hockey, bringing an end to a career defined by perseverance, consistency and playmaking down the middle.

Johansen was originally selected fourth overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He quickly developed into one of the franchise's foundational pieces. He is a big-bodied center with strong vision for the game, recording his first 30-goal season in 2013-14, establishing himself as a legitimate top-line presence. Throughout his time with the Blue Jackets, Johansen was relied upon heavily as the team pushed toward playoff contention in the mid-2010's.

Jan 15, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen (12) stretches on the ice during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

His career took a turn in January 2016 when he was traded to the Nashville Predators in a blockbuster deal. While in Nashville, he arguably made his biggest impact, becoming a key piece in the Predators' run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Centering the first line, Johansen consistently provided both scoring and leadership, finishing the postseason with 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games before an injury cut his playoff run short. He sustained a serious leg injury during game four of the Western Conference Finals, ultimately requiring surgery and holding him out of the Cup Final. He was able to bounce back the following season with 15 goals and 39 assists over 79 games of the regular season and five goals and nine assists in 14 playoff games.

Ryan Johansen Retires After Long NHL Career

Over the remainder of his time with the Predators, Johansen remained a steady presence, tasked with difficult defensive matchups while still being a key offensive contributor. He consistently hovered around the 40-to-60 point range at his peak.

He was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in June 2023, appearing in 63 games and posting 13 goals and 10 assists in that time. He missed the remainder of the season after having a second surgery on his leg following a cut from a skate blade against the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche ultimately traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6, 2024, unable to play in Flyers Orange, the team ultimately released him in August of 2025.

Johansen has played in 905 NHL games, scoring 202 goals and assisting on 376. His career totals reflect a player who was both productive and durable across more than a decade in the NHL. His retirement marks the close of an era for a player who quietly carved out a respected role across multiple organizations.

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