Predators Forward Suffers Lower-Body Injury
When the Nashville Predators took on the Winnipeg Jets, they dressed eleven forwards and seven defenseman, which is unusual for the Music City natives. The reason behind only dressing eleven forwards is because one of their regular top-six players is out with an injury.
The Predators announced that forward Jonathan Marchessault was going to miss the game in Winnipeg and be out on a day-to-day basis for the foreseeable future. He is usually a mainstay in the Predators lineup so this is a big blow to their forward core.
Marchessault is usually playing up-and-down the lineup in the top six or very rarely the bottom six for the Predators. Marchessault has appeared in 5 games for the Predators so far this year and has scored two goals to go along with two assists.
Having Marchessault out is a blow to a Predators forward core that generally struggles to score outside of their top six. Outside of Marchessault, it seems like they only get the majority of their goals from players like Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Steven Stamkos among others.
Marchessault is also somebody that can play either on the first powerplay unit or the second powerplay unit for the Predators. So losing him for now, is going to have head coach Andrew Brunette do some shuffling to figure things out until he can get back into the lineup.
Marchessault was signed as a free agent after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season where he won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Getting Marchessault to come over to the Predators was a huge deal as they were adding to a team that got eliminated by a pesky Vancouver Canucks team in that same season.
Marchessault is somebody that the Predators know is a veteran that knows how to put the puck in the back of the net. He played almost every game with the Predators last season as he tallied 78 games where he scored 21 goals and put up 35 assists for a total of 56 points.
The Predators are generally not going to win a lot of games having to run out 11 forwards and seven defensemen as Marchessault is one of the team's top forwards. He is one of the consistent ones that can score and put up points and generate a lot of scoring chances.
The Predators better hope that he is not out too long and can recover soon. They are going to need him if they want to score some goals this season.
