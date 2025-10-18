Breakaway on SI

Blackhawks, Canucks Contest Highlights Major Officiating Issue

What this game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks highlighted was a major officiating issue.

Jacob Punturi

Oct 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Drew O'Connor (18) shoots against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Drew O'Connor (18) shoots against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

An early season matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks ended in a shootout victory for the Canucks. It was an exciting contest between two teams looking to re-enter the playoff conversation in 2025-2026. Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen stood tall in the shootout to give Vancouver the extra point.

The Blackhawks believed they won the game in regulation, however. Veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi scored what he thought was the go-ahead goal almost 15 minutes into the third period, only for the officials to disallow the goal on the ice due to goaltender interference. The Hawks challenged the call, but it wasn't overturned. The game remained tied, went to overtime and eventually a shootout, and the Canucks earned the extra point.

The Inconsistency of the Rule

What this game highlighted was the inconsistency surrounding the NHL’s goaltender interference rule. The rule book provides a lengthy and convoluted definition of when goals should be disallowed due to goaltender interference.

The gray area exists between when plays are blown dead versus when pucks are still live. And that area is only exacerbated by referee and official’s discretion. The game happens so quickly and it’s impossible to notice every tiny aspect of the game in real time, which leaves the officials at the mercy of a limited point of view to make certain calls that can drastically swing the result of a game.

The officials called the play no-goal on the ice, meaning they needed sufficient and clear evidence to overturn the ruling. Had they let the play continued and called it a goal on the ice, the same issue may have applied, but the result would have been completely different.

Hockey player dives for puc
Oct 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton (27) chase the puck during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Players Are Noticing

The Blackhawks were obviously not pleased with the officials ruling on the ice and decision after review. Speaking to reporters postgame, defenseman Connor Murphy explained what the officials told him after their review.

“The puck was partially covered, so they looked at that as a dead puck even though the whistle still wasn't blown,” he explained. “I understand the ruling, but I've seen a lot of goals where you're battling, your goalie's got it half under equipment, and a guy just gives it one poke and it goes in. I didn't see the goalie's pad go in; it was more the puck first. So I thought it easily could've been counted.”

Bertuzzi expressed a different kind of emotion. His frustration was evident was he spoke to reporters post game, deciding to reserve his true feelings in fear of a potential fine from the NHL.

”I won't comment because I'll probably get fined,” he said when asked about the disallowed goal. ”I think it was not that great of a call.”

The officials can’t be perfect, but this game showcased a larger issue. When the rules have ambiguities and there is so much space for the officials to interpret the play, it leads to major inconsistencies. The players are noticing, and it’s creating frustration as they struggle to find answers or reasonable explanations from the league or officiating.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page