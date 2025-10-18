Devil Star Shouts Out Fans After Home Opener
With a strong start of 3-1-0, the New Jersey Devils' core is playing with a sense of assertiveness that carried over to their 2025-26 home opener at the Prudential Center.
The Devils declawed the reigning two-time Stanley Cup Champions of the Florida Panthers 3-1 in their first game in front of home fans on the year. While the Panthers opened the scoring within the first two minutes, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Nico Hischer all tallied for the Devils, with Meier’s goal breaking a 1-1 tie at 6:23 of the final frame.
New Jersey now boasts a 1-0-0 record at home, with the first showing at Prudential Center this season being in front of 16,514 fans across a capacity of 17,625.
In addition to his goal, Hughes finished the night with eight total shots and said the fans greatly contributed to the winning atmosphere.
Devils Star Shouts Out Fans
"I think that our crowd can definitely get rowdy and that's what we love," Hughes said in the locker room postgame. "When it's a tough building to play in [for opposing teams] and there's a lot of juice in here and a lot of energy, that's when it's the most fun for the players to play and it probably brings the best out of our group."
Hughes's goal was scored on the power-play, putting the puck past the goal line with a dynamic shot from a tough angle.
“I was just going through my reads. You can’t do that shot all the time just because the goalies have a read on me, that I like shooting there," Hughes said. "Sometimes when I see it, I can definitely pick that spot.”
The Devils' penalty kill put in another stellar showing, stopping all five shorthanded times out. The unit is now 16 of 17 on the season (94.1%).
Additionally, veteran Jesper Bratt recorded his 300th assist of his career.
Netminder Jake Allen made 21 saves for his first win of the season, coming off starter Jacob Makrstrom's lower-body injury sustained in New Jersey’s 3-2 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Netminder Nico Daws from the AHL was previously called up in order to work in tandem with veteran Jake Allen.
Hughes now has 354 points (142 goals, 212 assists) on his career so far and is currently in the midst of his seventh season. He was originally drafted by the Devils as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The win also solidified a three-game win-streak for the Devils.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!