Kraken Defenseman Taking Leave of Absence
The Seattle Kraken announced that top defenseman Brandon Montour will be taking a leave of absence to tend to a family matter. No further details will be released by the team.
Montour's absence will test Seattle's defensive depth
Through four games, Montour, 31, leads the Kraken in assists with four and is tied for the team's most points with four. He also leads the team in playing time, averaging 22:48 time on ice per game. After signing a seven-year contract worth $50 million with the Kraken as an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season, Montour posted 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points over 81 games in his first season with Seattle.
Cale Fleury has been Seattle's reserve defender every game this season, meaning he will likely take Montour's spot in the lineup. Seattle is also dealing with defenseman Ryker Evans' upper-body injury, making Montour's absence an even bigger blow to the team.
Hopefully, Montour's family matter isn't too serious, and he returns to the ice soon to help the Kraken. But if Montour is out for a long time, the Kraken may look to call up a defenseman from Coachella Valley. If so, Seattle could place Montour on non-roster status while it waits for his return.
Largely due to Montour's hot start, the Kraken sit in second place in the Pacific Division behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights with six points after two wins and two overtime losses. Losing Montour isn't ideal for Seattle, but the team at least set itself up nicely before announcing the top defenseman will be out for a while.
The Anaheim Ducks selected Montour in the second round (55th overall pick) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season, posting two goals and four assists for six points with the Ducks. Anaheim traded him to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in Feb. 2019. He played two seasons with Buffalo before he was dealt to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 3rd-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft in April 2021.
Montour played a vital role on the Panthers' 2023-24 championship team, posting three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 24 playoff games. In 605 career regular-season games, Montour has posted 84 goals and 213 assists for 297 points. In 82 career playoff games, the six-foot defenseman has managed 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points.
