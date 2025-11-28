Predators' Ryan O'Reilly Trade Price Revealed
The Nashville Predators have been having a rough go of it early in the season so far as they sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and finished at the bottom of the league last season as well. And with things likely not seeming to get any better any time soon, it might be time for the Predators to start selling and see what they can get and kickstart a rebuild.
General manager Barry Trotz might have no choice but to do this sooner rather than later. And if he does, his star center Ryan O'Reilly might be one of the first players to go. If he is, insider Pierre Lebrun revealed the price of what it would take to pry him away from Nashville.
O'Reilly is likely going to carry the highest price tag of any Predators player to be traded because Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros are likely not to be traded as cornerstones of the franchise. O'Reilly could be up there too but those three have been there longer and are not likely to be broken up as a trio.
If O'Reilly is to be traded it will likely be to an Eastern Conference team
It seems like O'Reilly has been on the trade block since early last year as well when it was pretty much known that the Predators were not going to be contending. They likely should have traded him last year when his value was higher, but he has high value this year as well.
He does everything that a two-way player does that teams just love. He can play offense and defend like crazy, he can play on the powerplay and play on the penalty kill and even be an extra attacker late in games. It was rumored at last year's trade deadline that the New Jersey Devils were interested in his services and they very well could be again this year.
O'Reilly likely does not want to stay in the Western Conference as it seems like the Eastern Conference is way wider open and he would like to play over there better. He would be a nice fit for the Devils or say the Carolina Hurricanes or the Washington Capitals among other teams.
O'Reilly is that player that contending teams want to have. He is not going to get playoff hockey anytime soon again in Nashville. It is better if Trotz just gives in and goes ahead and trades him and lets O'Reilly get back to playing playoff hockey sooner rather than later.
