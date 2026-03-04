Predators Sign Swedish Defenseman After World Junior Gold

The Nashville Predators announced today that they've signed D-man Viggo Gustafsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season. The move comes after the young blueliner helped deliver Sweden its first World Junior Championship gold medal in 14 years.

General Manager Barry Trotz made the announcement official, securing the rights to a prospect who played a key role in Sweden's historic tournament victory. The gold medal in Minneapolis and St. Paul marked Sweden's third World Junior title in history, joining championships from 1981 and 2012.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round, 77th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft, the left-shot appears to be a great option for the Predators' backline. At 6-foot-3 and 186 pounds, he brings size and reach to the blue line.

Developing in Sweden's Second Tier

Gustafsson has been playing this season for AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-highest professional league. He's posted seven points, all assists, in a career-high 38 games while continuing to develop his defensive game.

Last season was crucial for Gustafsson's development as he bounced between four different teams across three levels of Swedish hockey. He recorded 19 points with three goals and 16 assists across 45 total appearances.

Most importantly, Gustafsson skated in 22 Swedish Hockey League games with HV71 and Timrå IK, marking his first professional contests at Sweden's top level. That SHL experience proved valuable preparation for international competition.

Historic World Junior Performance

The 2026 World Junior Championship was the pinnacle moment of Gustafsson's young career. Sweden defeated Czechia 4-2 in the gold medal game, ending a 14-year drought that had seen the Swedes lose six of their previous seven finals since 1996.

The victory was particularly sweet for a Swedish program that had struggled to close out championship games. Sweden improved to 2-7 in gold medal games since the playoff system was adopted in 1996.

Gustafsson also appeared in the 2025 World Junior Championship and earned bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, giving him valuable experience representing Sweden at multiple international tournaments.

Development Timeline

The Tingsryd, Sweden native will likely spend at least one more season playing professionally in Sweden before Nashville decides whether to bring him to North America. The entry-level contract beginning in 2026-27 gives the organization flexibility in managing his development path.

The Predators sit fifth in the Central Division with a 27-26-8 record and have struggled defensively this season, ranking 29th in goals allowed at 3.45 per game. Adding young defensive talent to the prospect pipeline addresses a long-term organizational need.

For now, Gustafsson returns to AIK with a gold medal around his neck and an NHL contract in his pocket.

