Predators Should Have Fire Sale at Trade Deadline

General manager Barry Trotz recently told his team and the media that he is stepping down from his position soon and is going to retire. But that he is willing to continue his role as GM until the Predators find his replacement, which could be after the season ends or a bit longer.

And knowing that he is keeping his role for the time being until the team can find someone to replace him, Trotz is going to need to make some tough decisions. The Predators are still in the Wild Card race in the Western Conference, sitting four points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second spot.

But it is the fact that the Predators do not play a consistent enough game to be able to make a run in the playoffs if they are to make it by some miracle. And knowing that, Trotz needs to make the decision to sell some of his veterans, as the Predators would more than likely get destroyed by the West's top dogs in the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, among other teams.

Trotz has some players on his roster that could draw some interest from contending teams like Ryan O'Reilly, Steven Stamkos, Michael Bunting, and Michael McCarron among others. These guys all have playoff experience and contending teams could look to pay Trotz decent prices for them.

Feb 2, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But it is on Trotz to make the decision of selling his veterans that he could get value for. He could get a king's ransom for O'Reilly and Stamkos if he chooses to trade them, but he needs to realize his team is not a contender and likely would not make it far in the playoffs.

The Predators are delaying the inevitable if they choose not to sell

Nashville has needed a rebuild for quite some time now as they have not gone on a deep playoff run since 2017, when they lost in six games in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins. And knowing it has been nine years since they have made it far in the playoffs, says something about the team they've assembled.

Trotz needs to realize that his team needs to start rebuilding and start building towards the future so they can be good for a consistent period of time later down the line. But if he chooses not to sell, his team is going to stay in the middle of the pack and never land a good enough pick in the NHL Draft to take one of the top prospects.

The Predators badly need a top prospect like a Gavin McKenna or someone of his caliber to really help with their future. They obviously are not going to be bad enough to select McKenna, but delaying the rebuild longer just hurts the franchise more than it helps and Trotz needs to make the right choice.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!