Predators Sign Young Winger to Contract Extension

The Nashville Predators are bringing back one of their most intriguing young forwards, signing Zachary L'Heureux to a two-year contract extension as the organization continues to invest in their emerging young players. The contract set to kick in for the 2026-27 season comes with a cap hit of $1.75 million.

Music to our ears 🎶



We have signed forward Zachary L'Heureux to a two-year contract starting in 2026-27.



Full details » https://t.co/Lz7dNIH5pW pic.twitter.com/JH4qypq0mi — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 18, 2026

L'Heureux, a 22 year-old Montreal native, has been steadily carving out a role within Nashville's system. He brings a good blend of physicality, edge and offensive upside that aligns with the Predators' identity. The former 27th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has been viewed as a high-ceiling player, capable of impacting games in various ways, even when his development path has included the occasional learning curve.

This extension shows confidence from Nashville's front office in what L'Heureux is capable of. While he has yet to fully establish himself as a consistent NHL contributor, what he has shown has been enough to warrant patience in the process. His ability to play with intensity, agitating opponents, and contribute offensively makes him a valuable piece for a team that is looking at a potential retool while also attempting to maintain a competitive presence.

L'Heureux Brings Edge to Predators

One of the defining aspects of L'Heureux's game is his edge. He plays with noticeable bite, finishing checks, getting under his opponents skin and not shying away from scrums. That style, however, has crossed the line, earning disciplinary action early in his career. The Predators have worked with him to refine that approach, though. They've tried to harness his physicality without sacrificing his game.

Offensively, L'Heureux has shown promising ability. He possesses a quick release, good hands and a willingness to drive the net, all traits that translate well to the NHL level. As he continues to mature, consistency will be a key factor. Nashville won't be looking for him to be a top-line scorer right away, but becoming a reliable middle to top-six presence would be a significant step forward.

L'Heureux has one goal in 10 games for the Predators this season. Across his 28 games with AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, he has posted 14 goals and 14 assists during the 2025-26 season. He posted a career-long point streak from Jan. 23 - Feb. 18 (5 goals, 4 assists), a run that consisted of two game-winning goals and one power-play goal.

Mar 2, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Zachary L'Heureux (68) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (44) battle for the puck during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the Predators, this deal fits into a larger strategy of building from within. With a mix of established veterans and developing prospects, locking in young players like L'Heureux provides both stability and upside. It's a low-risk, potentially high-reward move that allows the organization to evaluate his progress over the next two seasons.

Ultimately this extension is as much about projection as it is production. The tools are there and the Predators are betting that with tme and continued development, L'Heureux can grow into a key contributor in Nashville's evolving lineup.

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