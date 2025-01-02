Predators Forward Has History With Suspensions
Nashville Predators rookie Zachary L’Heureux is set for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after a dirty slew foot against Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon. While the Wild may be without their captain for some time, the Predators might also miss their tough rookie for some games.
L’Heureux may have a clean resume at the NHL level with the Predators, but his days in junior and minor league hockey tell a different story. Before cracking the NHL roster, L’Heureux spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
In 66 games played last year, L’Heureux was suspended twice by the AHL. Once for a pair of games for sucker punching an opponent and the second for one game for fighting after the final horn blew on a loss.
L’Heureux finished the 2023-24 AHL season with 48 points (19G-29A) and 197 penalty minutes. He had a lengthy fight card before ever making his NHL debut during the 2024-25 season.
L’Heureux’s temper and physical play predates his time as a professional hockey player in the Predators’ system, too. During his time with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL, L’Heureux was suspended a whopping nine times in three seasons for various incidents.
While L’Heureux faced the typical suspensions at the junior level for fighting, unsportsmanlike conduct, and high-sticking, his biggest suspension came from an incident involving fans.
The QMJHL suspended L’Heureux for 10 games when he stuck his stick through a pane of glass and began jabbing at opposing fans. While no one was injured during the incident, L’Heureux did strike a 16-year-old and faced lengthy consequences.
L’Heureux was already a top prospect in the Predators’ organization when that incident occurred, taking him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Sure, L’Heureux plays a physical game, but he also has some offensive skill. He averaged well over a point per game with the Mooseheads and was one of the Admirals’ top scorers last year.
In 33 NHL games, while riding the fourth line, L’Heureux has scored four goals and five assists for nine total points.
The NHL doesn’t consider suspensions or reputations from previous leagues when deciding on a punishment. Having a phone hearing, however, likely means a suspension is on the table for L’Heureux.
If his reputation from minors and junior hockey follows him to the NHL, this could be L’Heureux’s first of a few calls from the Department of Player Safety.
