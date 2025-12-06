Predators Place Two Players on Injured Reserve
The Nashville Predators have placed forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Justin Barron on injured reserve.
Wiesblatt is on IR with an upper-body injury (eight to ten weeks), while Barron is considered week-to-week also due to an upper-body injury. This latest development comes ahead of the Predators taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Dec. 6; puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. Nashville is currently at the bottom of the Central Division with 24 points and a 10-13-4 overall record under head coach Andrew Brunette.
Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron Go On IR
Barron was traded to the Predators by the Montreal Canadiens back in Dec., 2024 for Alexandre Carrier. The defenseman has 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) across 175 games played. He was originally selected by Montreal with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Weisblatt, a right wing, is in the middle of his second year with the Predators — recording four points this year with one goal and three assists.
Barron had played in 19 games this season so far, with Wiesblatt having played in 24.
The Predators most recently earned a 2-1 victory against the Florida Panthers due to a goal fromSteven Stamkos that was scored with just 57 seconds remaining in overtime. Nashville also outshot the Panthers 12-3 in the third.
Stamkos, though, said Nashville is remaining focused on making improvements for the future.
“Obviously a huge win for us,” Stamkos said. “This was a game that can get away if you let it. There was not a lot of flow. We need to do a better job, myself included, on the stick penalties."
Wiesblatt left the eventual OT win against the Panthers in the first period after losing his balance and getting accidentally kneed in the left arm by teammate Michael McCarron. Barron, 24, has already missed the Predators’ last seven games with his upper-body injury.
Center Tyson Jost is expected to see an increase in total ice time due to the absence of Wiesblatt. Jost has 153 career points and is currently averaging 12:15 TOI per game.
Jost was recently claimed off waivers by the Predators on Oct. 1 from Carolina. The Hurricanes boast a 16-8-3 overall record and have 34 points — currently sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Ryan O'Reilly leads the Nashville Predators on the stat sheet in points with 21, but is tied for most-goals scored with Filip Forsberg.
Carolina most recently fell 5-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.
