Angus Crookshank in Devils' Lineup Following AHL Call Up
The New Jersey Devils have recalled forward Angus Crookshank, with him promptly joining the team at morning skate on Dec. 5 and then being immediately thrust into the upcoming New Jersey lineup.
Crookshank's call up came ahead of the New Jersey Devils taking on the Vegas Golden Knights, with the forward getting to see his debut as a Devil. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. Going into the matchup, the Devils have a 16-10-1 record while Vegas is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will conclude the Devils' four-game homestand.
Angus Crookshank Excited to Show His Skill to Devils Fans
Crookshank — a center — has totaled 17 games with New Jersey's AHL affiliate in the Utica Comets this season, posting five goals and two assists. He has the second-most goals on the Comets, behind only Xavier Parent’s total of six.
The British Columbia, Canada native said he's ready to show off his skillset at the NHL level.
"Yeah, [I'm] excited," Crookshank said to the media pregame. "You want to play in the NHL, you don't want to be playing in the American League so any day that you can be here, it's great. Hopefully I can show my stuff. Just try to be as competitive as possible, turn pucks over, be hard on the forecheck, be a bit of a rat and hang around the net."
Standing at 5'10" and weighing 183-pounds, Crookshank has appeared in 21 NHL games in his career, scoring two goals and four points while with the Ottawa Senators. Crookshank, 26, was originally selected by the Senators in the fifth-round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was signed as a free agent by New Jersey in July of 2025.
“He skates hard. Shoots the puck extremely well,” Keefe said. “We think if he can get a scoring chance, he can shoot it in the net. We’re just trying to give him a chance."
Crookshank will be playing on the fourth line alongside Paul Cotter and Luke Glendening. Juho Lammikko was not seen in the morning lines as a result. Cotter currently has 73 career points, with Glendening having scored 83 goals across 891 games played.
Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will start between the pipes for the Devils. New Jersey most recently fell 3-0 to the Dallas Stars at the Prudential Center earlier this week.
