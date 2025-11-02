Predators React to Viral SNL Skit
Live from the Nashville Predators, it's Saturday Night Live.
Or, something like that. The Nov. 1 edition of the popular comedy, live-skit show featured a skit on the NHL that has quickly gone viral overnight. The comedy rendition was centered around the Nashville Predators and a play on how the real-life Nashville franchise handled their community outreach day this past summer.
Back in July during their annual community outreach day, the team’s prospects and staff spread out across the city to volunteer with local organizations, from building furniture for teachers to cleaning the Cumberland River. Every participant wore a shirt with the slogan, "Preds in the Community."
Nashville Predators React to SNL Skit on Social Media
Nashville most recently defeated the Calgary Flames, 4-2, the same day the skit ran and is slated to host the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 3 at Bridgestone Arena.
The SNL skit was centered around the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers as well. It highlighted the charity work done across the league, but made fun at the slogan previously chosen by the Predators.
"Wait is this f— play about us," the Predators posted on X late last night in response to the skit.
While “Preds” is short for Predators, the team name, the internet was quick to point out in the summer that there was likely a better slogan that could have been used for the t-shirt other than, "Preds in the Community."
It has also been reported and posted by the Predators on X that various prospects were given face paintings while helping out at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Nashville Predators Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity organization devoted to funneling the excitement of professional sports towards the needs of the Nashville community. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded more than $11.2 million in grants to the greater Nashville community. The foundation's main focus is an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee.
"Our mission is to build philanthropic partnerships within our community to successfully leverage the unique assets and skills of our entire organization to improve the lives of youth and their families. Our vision is to use our distinctive set of assets to support the youth and their families in the community that we call home."
Launched during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund is an initiative of the Nashville Predators Foundation and does work with the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. Additionally, the initiative coordinates with the team to host a series of opportunities that enable the hospital's young patrons and their families to get a special dose of the Smashville hockey experience.
The fund has easily raised millions of dollars in funding for pediatric cancer research, whether shirts worn by the players say "Preds in the Community" or not.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!