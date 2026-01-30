Jack Hughes' Status Uncertain After Leaving Devils Game

While hosting the Nashville Predators, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils is reported to have suffered a lower-body injury.

During the first period, Hughes — a star player for New Jersey — went down the tunnel followed by a team trainer. He returned to the Devils' bench and took one shift, only to then depart down the tunnel once again and not return. Hughes played a total of three shifts in the opening frame; the Devils would go on to beat the Predators, 3-2. Captain Nico Hischier of New Jersey would score just 42 seconds into overtime for the Devils' victory.

Per beat reporter Daniel Amoia, Hughes has missed over 20% of games in his career. At 24, Hughes has been active in the league since the Devils originally drafted him at No. 1 overall in 2019.

Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame to the media that he does believe the lower-body injury will be a long-term concern.

"He tweaked something in the game. The update would simply be we don’t believe it to be a serious thing at this point in terms of length in time or his availability for the road-trip or trip to Ottawa," Keefe said. "We will determine that [Jan. 30]."

Devils' Jack Hughes Injury Status Once Again Looms

Hughes has been an offensive powerhouse for New Jersey. The center sits with 387 points (153 goals, 234 assists) across 404 games played.

Jan 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Hughes ended the game against Nashville with a 2:27 TOI, winning one draw while also being credited with one takeaway and two giveaways.

In 36 games this year, Hughes has 36 points across 12 goals and 24 assist. He entered the game against the Predators riding a three-game point streak. This latest injury for the Florida native comes after previously missing 18 games earlier this season due to an accidental off-ice hand injury in Chicago.

Hughes saw his first game back against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21. The center recorded one goal in his very first game back before then logging 20:27 TOI in 22 shifts in the Devils' final game prior to the holiday break against the New York Islanders.

Upon his initial return this year, Hughes opened up to the media about how hard it is to miss time on the ice.

"[It's] really fun to get back out there and play. I'm just glad I'm out there playing again, it's the best thing to do," Hughes previously said to the media on initially coming back from the aforementioned hand injury. "No joke, when you're sitting on the couch and the guys are playing ... that's the taxing part of being injured. You want to be out there, that's what you want to do the most ... to get back out there, I'm just grateful that I was able to have the chance to get back out there."

"For a guy like me, watching these games (injured) sucks. To get back out there, personally, I’m just grateful I was able to have a chance to get back out there.”



Hear from Jack following tonight's game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/L7fbndx9Ty — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 22, 2025

Hughes is also on the United States roster for the rapidly approaching Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The NHL Olympic roster freeze begins on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Feb. 22.

New Jersey has three games remaining prior to the Olympic break. Per Keefe, an update is expected on Hughes's status on Jan. 30. Devils fans are also awaiting a health update on Cody Glass — who produced five points for New Jersey over the past five most recent games, excluding play against the Predators.

