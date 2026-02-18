Devils' Luke Hughes Returns to Practice Following Stint on LTIR

Defenseman Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils has returned to the practice ice following injury.

The Devils posted a video of him on the ice, as the Devils have resumed practice for their non-Olympians in Newark on Feb. 18. Hughes was placed on Long-Term Injury Reserve due to a shoulder injury. Reports surfaced that Hughes dislocated his shoulder; New Jersey then recalled defenseman Colton White from the American Hockey League affiliate of the Utica Comets.

Hughes is not eligible to return until Feb. 28, he was placed on LTIR retroactive to Jan. 19.

Would you Luke who’s back on the ice? 👀 pic.twitter.com/q1uTxFzBkq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 18, 2026

Per beat reporter Kristy Flannery, head coach Sheldon Keefe said the Devils will continue to monitor Hughes on his status and that he has been on the ice for at least one week's time.

"He looks good. Today's more of a skating, passing & shooting type of day," Keefe said on Feb. 18. "We'll have to continue to monitor him & see where he's at ... He's been back in here since late last week."

Luke Hughes Eyeing Game-Action Return for Devils Following Olympic Break

Per previous reporting from Breakaway On SI, Hughes did not return for the third and final period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome after leaving mid-way through the second period back in Jan. The injury likely occurred during a puck battle with Calgary's right wing Adam Klapka and center Justin Kirkland — with it being believed Hughes hyperextended his elbow.

A better look at the Luke Hughes injury from tonight #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/zBnIzslzBB — Josh (@joshlangerr) January 20, 2026

The average timeline to return for a dislocated shoulder is around five to six months. His injury against the Flames occurred on Jan. 19 — which was a 2-1 overtime win for New Jersey.

Hughes is 22-years-old and has 119 points on his career (22 goals, 97 assists) across 204 games played. So far throughout the 2025-26 season, he had posted 26 points. He is currently signed to a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Devils that boasts an average annual value of $9 million. This deal came to fruition in Oct., 2025 as the defenseman was a restricted free agent.

Dec 14, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) takes a slap shot against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Hughes has two older brothers in the NHL, Jack (who is also a member of the Devils' roster) and Quinn who is the eldest and with the Minnesota Wild. Both Jack and Quinn are on Team USA in the ongoing Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. are set to play Sweden in the quarterfinals — with the Americans in the hunt for their first gold medal since 1980.

New Jersey sees its first game back following the Olympics in hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25. The Devils have 58 points in the Metropolitan Division with a 38-27-2 overall record.

