Devils Winger Emerges as Top Trade Candidate

The New Jersey Devils have a problem. They need to upgrade their roster if they want to compete for a Stanley Cup, but they don't have the cap space to make meaningful additions. The solution is simple: move out an expensive veteran whose production no longer justifies his price tag.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, Ondrej Palat's contract is at the top of the list to go. The 34-year-old winger carries a $6 million cap hit through the end of next season, and the Devils desperately need that money freed up if they want to make the moves necessary to become a legitimate contender.

Production Has Fallen Off a Cliff

Palat remains a reasonably responsible complementary winger who understands his role and doesn't create problems. But his rate of production has plummeted, and that's a massive issue when you're paying him $6 million per year.

The Devils signed Palat to be a veteran presence who could contribute offensively while bringing championship experience to a young core. What they're getting now is a player whose market value is estimated at just $2.4 million, less than half of what he's actually being paid.

That kind of discrepancy between cap hit and actual value is exactly what prevents teams from making the upgrades they need. The Devils can't afford to keep paying Palat $6 million when that money could be redirected toward a player who can actually help them win now.

Why Someone Might Take Him

The good news for New Jersey is that Palat's contract isn't completely untradeable. Johnston points out that Palat has already been paid the majority of the money owed on a heavily front-loaded contract, which should make him appealing to teams swimming in cap space.

Dec 1, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland - Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Teams looking to reach the cap floor without spending actual money could view Palat as a useful piece. He brings extensive big-game experience from his two Stanley Cup championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning and takes a low-maintenance approach that won't disrupt a locker room.

For a rebuilding team with cap space to spare and ownership that doesn't want to spend to the cap ceiling, taking on Palat's contract in exchange for picks or prospects makes sense.

What It Takes to Move Him

The Devils will likely need to sweeten the pot to get someone to take Palat's contract off their hands. That means attaching a draft pick or a prospect to make the deal worthwhile for the acquiring team.

It's not the ideal scenario for New Jersey, but it's the reality of their situation. They need cap space badly, and Palat's contract is the easiest one to move if they're willing to pay the price.

The question now is whether general manager Tom Fitzgerald can find a willing trade partner before the deadline. If he can, the Devils will finally have the financial flexibility they need to make a real push for the Stanley Cup.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!