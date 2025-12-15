Devils' Acknowledge Swift Improvement Needed on the Penalty Kill

Unfortunately, the New Jersey Devils' penalty kill has been a bit of a bumpy roller coaster.

The New Jersey Devils (now 18-14-1) fell 2-1 on a bitter cold Dec. 14 afternoon, showing against the Vancouver Canucks — who still remain at the very bottom of the Pacific Division. Despite outshooting the Canucks by 11 and maintaining a massive presence in the offensive zone, the Devils struggled due to increased penalties. The first goal of the day was scored by Vancouver on the power play following a call on New Jersey for slashing.

For those unaware, the penalty kill means a team is defending while short-handed due to one of their own players being in the penalty box for an infraction.

New Jersey Head Coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media postgame about the penalty kill being a pivotal momentum killer for the Devils during play against the Canucks.

"It's killer," Keefe said of the penalty kill. "We couldn't have had a worse start, both in our play and just how the game went. I think there was three whistles in the first, you know, 40 seconds, or whatever it was. We made our own bed there to minor penalties in the first 60 minutes or so, or whatever it was. We gotta find a way to play back to backs."

Devils' Players Agree With Head Coach on Needing to Improve PK, PP Efforts

Further proof of not capitalizing on the chances provided comes when looking at the final statsheet; New Jersey finished the snowy December game with 26 total shots compared to the Canucks' 15.

Luke Hughes — the Devils' defenseman who managed to find the back of the net and gave New Jersey a final score of 2-1 — said New Jersey needs a reset in terms of taking advantage of its offensive opportunities.

"[We] had a lot of zone time, just couldn't convert it into goals and we've just got to find a way ... It's aggravating," Hughes said. "We just couldn't score. Just got to go back to the drawing board."

Dec 14, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) controls the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Hughes's goal came in the second period. Canucks' Zeev Buium and Jake DeBrusk were the other goal scorers.

Devils' defenseman Brenden Dillon is a key NHL veteran and recently played his 1000th game of his career. He agreed with Keefe and said New Jersey really needs to focus on turning the PK around if they want to win hockey games.

"The PK is really frustrating right now," a somber Dillon said in the locker room postgame. "It's losing us hockey games, like it did today."

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!